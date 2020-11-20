Pro-Trump student group planning massive superspreader event in Florida because of course it is

A pro-Trump student group is not letting the ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic put a damper on its annual year-end hate rally.

Turning Point USA plans to hold its sixth annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida from December 19-22, COVID-19 be damned!

“Thousands of student activists between the ages of 15 and 25 will be invited to attend,” the event page promises. “Be part of the largest gathering of young, conservative students!”

The superspreader event will feature appearances from Fox News’ resident homophobes Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, as well as antigay Rep. Matt Gaetz, homophobic Sen. Ted Cruz, and Donald Trump Jr.

In a press release, organizers say the summit “will be following all state and local Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants,” although it doesn’t say whether masks will be required or if the event will be held indoors or outdoors.

Florida’s public health advisory discourages gatherings of more than 10 people and recommends avoiding crowds, closed spaces, and close contact with others. Palm Beach County has a mask mandate, but an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis says people don’t actually have to follow it.

Tickets range from $30-$400 and all attendees must sign a waiver saying they won’t sue Turning Point USA if they wind up getting COVID and dying afterwards.

“I acknowledge that this activity may involve a test of a person’s physical and mental limits and may carry with it the potential for death,” the waiver states.

Related: At least 7 hospitalized after disastrous Trump rally in Omaha