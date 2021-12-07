Pro-wrestler Anthony Bowens just body slammed homophobes in a most adorable way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Bowens (@bowens_official)

Openly gay professional wrestler Anthony Bowens trolled a group of homophobic protesters in the best way possible.

“#Standup against hate,” Bowens captioned the photo. Pavano also offered a comment, writing “I love you forever & always.”

It’s not entirely clear from the post where the picture was taken, though given that Bowens and Pavano are based on the East Coast, we’re guessing they probably snapped the shot in New York.

Anthony Bowens first came out as LGBTQ in 2017, labeling himself as bisexual at the time. Two years later, he publicly amended his label, coming out as a gay man. “I now feel more comfortable labelling myself as gay,” he said in a YouTube video.

Since then, Bowens has embraced his position as a role model.

“I’m representing the LGBT+ community and athletes that are LGBT+, but even more than that, too,” he told Sports Illustrated in 2019. “I’m representing the small-town kid who was told he’d never make it, and I’m here for the shy kid that is ready to burst out of his shell and be that social butterfly.”