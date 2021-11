Professional hedonist John Waters refuses to do this one thing…

“I’ve never been on Grindr , even though they offered me a job–to have an advice column. They had so many people on Grindr that aren’t looking for sex that they were trying to develop content, but I don’t know, I can’t be the Ann Landers of Grindr . I can’t be on there. What am I going to say? I see sex things where they say, ‘Come on over and we’ll watch a John Waters movie!’ I’ve got ‘em all, I’ll be there.”