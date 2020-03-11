Professional homophobe Alex Jones booked on drunk driving charges after allegedly beating his wife

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

Once upon a time, InfoWars founder Alex Jones was thought to be one of the leading voices in the far-right conservative movement, peddling alt-right ideas and conspiracy theories to millions of listeners.

Then in 2018, he was banned from all social media sites for hate speech. Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Apple, Spotify, Instagram, Stitcher, Vimeo, Pinterest, Twitter, Mailchimp, and LinkedIn all blocked Jones from their platforms, effectively stripping him of his audience.

If that wasn’t bad enough, things just got a little worse for the professional homophobe. On Tuesday, he was booked into the Travis County Jail on a drunk driving charge after his wife told police he had been physically violent with her, the local sheriff’s office says.

The 46-year-old conspiracy theorist was booked around 12:30 a.m. after being pulled over for going 45 in a 40 zone. The officer said he “detected a strong odor of alcohol” on Jones, who appeared “excited” and “talkative” and whose eyes were watery and glassy.

Hours earlier, police received a call placed at 10:10 p.m. by Jones’ wife. She told the dispatcher they had gotten into a verbal fight and Jones, who had been drinking, became physical with her. Afterwards, he stormed out of the house in his black Dodge Charger.

Police located the vehicle roughly two hours later.

After being pulled over, Jones told officer he and his wife had gotten into an argument around 8 p.m. while dining at Izumi Sushi. He said he drank a bottle of sake during the meal. After his wife ditched him at the restaurant, he had to walk three miles home. When he got there, they continued arguing.

“Jones stated he then proceeded to drive to another residence he owns downtown to get away from his wife,” the affidavit says.

After testing at 0.076 and 0.079 and failing parts of the one-leg stand and walk and turn tests, Jones was booked into Travis County Jail. His bail was set at $3,000. He was released a few hours later, shortly after 4:00 a.m.

The driving while intoxicated charge is a class B misdemeanor.

