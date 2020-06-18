Professional homophobe Stacey Dash files for divorce from fourth husband

This just in: Failed-actress-turned-professional-homophobe Stacey Dash has officially filed for divorce from her fourth husband, Jeffrey Marty, after two tumultuous years of marriage.

TMZ obtained court documents with details about the split. According to the docs, the couple separated last October, shortly after Dash was arrested and booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center in Land O’ Lakes, Florida for allegedly beating Marty during a domestic dispute after his teenager daughter called her a bitch.

Related: See footage of Stacey Dash bragging to cops about being in “Clueless” while getting arrested

The court documents also note that the couple owns no joint property together and that Dash’s monthly income is $2,500, which we’re guessing must be her Clueless residuals since she was fired from Fox News over three years ago and has barely worked since.

Dash, who suggested trans people pee “in the bushes” rather than use public restrooms and blamed Barack Obama for the Pulse massacre, first announced the split at the end of April, writing on Instagram: “Hello everyone, My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage. After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Dash and Marty were married in April 2018, 10 days after meeting. Prior to that, Dash was married to Brian Lovell from 1999 to 2005, James Maby from 2005 to 2006, and actor Emmanuel Xuereb from 2009 to 2011. She has two children–a son with ex-boyfriend Christopher Williams, and a daughter with ex-husband Lovell.

Related: Professional homophobe Stacey Dash arrested in Florida for beating her fourth husband