Professor who called for “a cure for homosexuality” is no match for this army of queer students

After yet another inflammatory remark from a certain University of Texas at Dallas professor, queer student groups are organizing to send a clear message: not on their campus.

Computer science professor Tim Farage took to Twitter on Friday to slam the spread of monkeypox among queer men, stating, “Can we at least try to find a cure for homosexuality, especially amongst men?”

@dallasnews @FOX4 @wfaa @statesman Figured I’d share these recent homophobic remarks by a University of Texas at Dallas professor.

For more info, I am an LGBTQ+ student at UTD and the President of Pride @ UTD, and there is a @utdmercury article here https://t.co/yCFhA1nM0p pic.twitter.com/XWvpsYdIau — chase (@chaserpent) July 16, 2022

Students and community members wasted no time in unearthing other homophobic, sexist, and otherwise offensive statements from the professor, who seems to have a reputation of such behavior on campus:

I would extend your investigation to his Quora as well: https://t.co/ZuC6yTDcpV. I definitely recommend his articles on sex positions, who enjoys sex more, if he has a black child, most sensitive part of a woman’s body, and his bragging of being with his former students. — NS5 👑🔥 (@NS5Playz) July 20, 2022

Can I also add this to the investigation? pic.twitter.com/XoXIN8WPWq — NS5 👑🔥 (@NS5Playz) July 18, 2022

https://t.co/a6jEvRVdTL is this how you would like your school to be represented? — Robert White (@R_White218) July 18, 2022

So as you continue your investigation, some of the professors tweets may have been removed. I reported some of his comments on Twitter and they broke Twitters rules. I believe you should also be enlightened to know what tweets I reported. pic.twitter.com/243r8tka0B — NS5 👑🔥 (@NS5Playz) July 18, 2022

Please tell us what benefit his continued employment brings to students pic.twitter.com/gFAxuE85PU — rachel (@wtdmnx) July 19, 2022

“Before I was married, I dated two students from UT Dallas. Both were former students of mine. This was not against university policy, and should not be. We were adults, after all.” –@TimFarage , 2017 (?) — kaitlyn (@blattodeababy) July 16, 2022

UT Dallas has responded to the situation by saying that they’ll be… well, eventually responding to the situation:

Comets, please read this statement from the University: pic.twitter.com/RFN5YLvB7G — UT Dallas (@UT_Dallas) July 18, 2022

Several queer student organizations on campus, collectively known as the UTD Rainbow Coalition, issued a statement calling for “immediate, substantive action” against the offending professor:

Statement from QTPOC and our friends in the UTD Rainbow Coalition on the recent statements made by CS Professor Farage and the University of Texas at Dallas response. We call upon the university administration to take immediate action on this issue. pic.twitter.com/VBmWIlGtdJ — QTPOC at UTD (@QtpocUTD) July 17, 2022

UTD queer organization oSTEM hosted an event this week to combat the professor’s overt xenophobia in the sweetest way possible, making sidewalk chalk messages around campus to celebrate the LGBTQ community:

Farage’s computer science degree doesn’t quite qualify him to decide what does and doesn’t constitute a mental illness, especially against the professionals who declassified homosexuality from the DSM nearly 50 years ago.

With any justice, Farage won’t be professing much of anything very soon.