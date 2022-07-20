problem professor

Professor who called for “a cure for homosexuality” is no match for this army of queer students

After yet another inflammatory remark from a certain University of Texas at Dallas professor, queer student groups are organizing to send a clear message: not on their campus.

Computer science professor Tim Farage took to Twitter on Friday to slam the spread of monkeypox among queer men, stating, “Can we at least try to find a cure for homosexuality, especially amongst men?”

Students and community members wasted no time in unearthing other homophobic, sexist, and otherwise offensive statements from the professor, who seems to have a reputation of such behavior on campus:

UT Dallas has responded to the situation by saying that they’ll be… well, eventually responding to the situation:

Several queer student organizations on campus, collectively known as the UTD Rainbow Coalition, issued a statement calling for “immediate, substantive action” against the offending professor:

UTD queer organization oSTEM hosted an event this week to combat the professor’s overt xenophobia in the sweetest way possible, making sidewalk chalk messages around campus to celebrate the LGBTQ community:

 

Farage’s computer science degree doesn’t quite qualify him to decide what does and doesn’t constitute a mental illness, especially against the professionals who declassified homosexuality from the DSM nearly 50 years ago.

With any justice, Farage won’t be professing much of anything very soon.