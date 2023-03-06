Professor says guys keep sending him d*ck pics after he wrote 2014 article about locker room behavior

A researcher says he has received at least 300 pics of penises from queer and straight men seeking reassurance that they have a “good size.”

Christopher Morriss-Roberts, an associate professor in Body Politics at London Metropolitan University in England, said that men have been sending him the pictures in response to a 2014 article he wrote for the queer sports site Outsports, entitled, “C*ckocracy: Size Matters in the Locker Room.”

The 2014 article detailed his interviews with four self-identified gay male athletes and four self-identified straight male athletes from pro- and semi-pro-sports clubs around London. The interviews revealed that many men “look at each other’s c*cks, as a gauge to see how big or small they are, comparing themselves to the rest of the team or men in the locker room,” he wrote.

His research revealed that teammates with larger members were often idolized, given more respect, and given nicknames by teammates which led to banter and team solidarity. Fatter teammates and those with smaller members were seen as having to work harder to be regarded as vital teammates.

His study also found that gay teammates felt more self-conscious than straight ones when getting naked around other men, and that straight teammates sometimes aroused their penises to make them look bigger before stepping into the communal showers.

Morriss-Roberts’ article went viral and led to numerous men sending him unsolicited penis pics, he wrote in a recent Outsports article. He has taken it in stride, however, realizing that penis size is a hot topic for straight men, queer men, and women alike.

He said most men are “grow-ers not show-ers” (meaning their size when flaccid is usually much smaller than their full size when erect). He also pointed out that the average erect size remains around five inches, meaning that larger penises are a rarity and not the “norm.” Similarly, sexologist Emily Nagoski has written that as long as a person’s genitals aren’t causing them physical pain, they should be embraced as normal.

Morriss-Roberts also said that discomfort around penile discussions often causes men to avoid issues of sexual health — like erectile dysfunction, sexually transmitted infections, and testicular cancer — or to make jokes about them rather than having honest, more direct conversations.

While he has become known for his penis research, Morriss-Roberts said his work is more focused on the larger issue of how people understand bodies through socially expected standards, especially in regard to disability, ill health, mental health, and politics over which marginalized bodies are seen as more worthy of violation or exploitation.

“I was very often asked to comment on a person’s d*ck size or give them reassurance,” he wrote in Outsports. “I demurred and simply said, ‘Maybe it’s best to ask a friend, but thank you for getting in touch.’”