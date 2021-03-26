Marjorie is having a crazy meltdown on Twitter after agreeing to pay $10,000 to PAC she blocked

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is absolutely losing it on Twitter right now after reaching a settlement with a Los Angeles-based political action committee that accused her of violating its First Amendment rights when she blocked it on Twitter.

The antigay QAnon congresswoman has just reached a settlement with MeidasTouch LLC, which she blocked last month after it posted critical comments about her.

Greene has agreed to restore the group’s access to her Twitter page and not to block anyone else while she remains in office. On top of that, she will pay $10,000 to the PAC to cover its legal expenses.

“This was a swift and impactful resolution we are proud of,” co-founder Ben Meiselas said in a statement, adding that the group plans to donate the money to two nonprofit groups.

Greene’s office hasn’t issued any comment on the settlement, although she did lash out against MeidasTouch on social media.

“Because of this PAC’s frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m not allowed to block people that threaten my life and my children’s lives every single day on social media,” she tweeted.

“And they are bragging about donating the money to organizations that want to take away my guns, so I couldn’t defend myself and my children, when people show up to murder us.”

Because of this PAC’s frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m not allowed to block people that threaten my life and my children’s lives every single day on social media. And they are bragging about donating the money to organizations that want to take away my guns, Cont’d… https://t.co/pFxAbtOm9o pic.twitter.com/CQ6v1gPk89 — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) March 26, 2021

…so I couldn’t defend myself and my children, when people show up to murder us like they threaten. This PAC is celebrating that a woman (me) can’t block people that want to kill me and my kids. What an accomplishment for them. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 26, 2021

OK, let’s not get carried away Marj.

MeidasTouch’s lawsuit cited a federal appeals court ruling from a few years ago involving Donald Trump that declared political figures can’t use Twitter’s blocking feature to silence critics on a platform “otherwise open to the public at large.”

Here’s how people responded to Greene’s over-the-top tweet…

If it was so frivolous, why did you settle?

And they’re not bragging. It’s called stating the facts. You should try it sometime, ya wackadoo. — KHill (@khillmenow) March 26, 2021

Well you keep crowing about the first amendment and now you want to take it away from people? — Dealmaker Emeritus (@IntlMergers) March 26, 2021

You can run up and antagonize a kid who’s already been traumatized while letting him know you have a gun on you.. but you can’t take people talking crap on Twitter 🤷🏽‍♀️ What’s wrong with your ‘security’ detail? Are they all tied up in court right now or something 😂😂 — Tiger Style aka 🔥🔥 (@Mala_yaayaa) March 26, 2021

Absolutely no way should anyone threaten your life…but you bring a great deal of the hate on yourself. — Deb (@armymom2d) March 26, 2021

You could have taken to trial. You agreed to the terms of the settlement, but of course you run to Twitter and play the victim. — Shay ☘️ (@ShadyPlanes) March 26, 2021

Says the woman caught hassling a child, a survivor of a school massacre, on the street. — 💧Tookie 🏞️💧 (@tookiegill) March 26, 2021

When are you going to take responsibility for your own actions, Q? — Geal Faol (@GealFaol) March 26, 2021

And. Now you know how the parkland kid felt. When you harassed him. Karma is real. — Hathor Artistry (@ArtistryHathor) March 26, 2021

Marge, you and your family should not be threatened with violence but then you should not be spewing hatred and vitriol. Just saying. — General Ripper (@rwklein) March 26, 2021

