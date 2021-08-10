Psychotic school board official has homophobic meltdown while resisting arrest and OMG you guys

Rochelle Kelley is a member of the Weare School Board in New Hampshire who doesn’t think students should be required to wear masks in the classroom, COVID-19 death rates are being exaggerated, and police officers are, in her words, “f*ggots.”

A video of the 33-year-old mom spewing homophobic vitriol at an officer who was arresting her during a traffic stop last month has just surfaced on Twitter.

“Let go of me, you piece of sh*t!” she can be heard screaming at the top of her lungs. “F*ck you, you f*ggot!”

Then she tells him to “eat sh*t, you c*ck-sucking d*ck” before threatening to “sue the sh*t out of you!”

Weare school board member Rochelle Kelley is unhappy after being cited for a motor vehicle inspection violation. Next week, she goes on trial for criminal mischief & disorderly conduct after defying police orders to leave a Concord playground closed for Covid. #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/lMUbHuvjU9 — William Tucker (@miscellanyblue) August 5, 2021

The incident, which was recorded by Kelley’s husband, happened on July 25.

The couple was driving in their car when police stopped them for having an expired inspection sticker and state registration. They were issued two citations and that’s when Kelley apparently lost it.

Police say she tried preventing them from conducting a vehicle search before having the car towed, and that she wouldn’t cooperate when she was told she was under arrest.

According to Weare Police Chief Christopher Moore, Kelley had previously been issued a warning for the expired registration four days earlier.

But this isn’t her first run-in with local law enforcement.

Last year, during the height of the pandemic, she was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after refusing to vacate a playground that was closed as part of an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Video showed Kelley and two other parents being asked several times by police officers to leave. They refused, arguing that it was their constitutional right to use the playground despite a government-declared state of emergency.

She later told local media that she “noticed caution tape around the playground but did not see that as a prohibition from playing there.”

According to the Concord Monitor, Kelley has also been an outspoken voice against the Weare School Board mandating masks in schools, saying they should be optional. She is scheduled to be arraigned for her July arrest on August 26.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.