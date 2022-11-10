Puppeteer’s non-apology for offensive “Sista Girl” act completely misses the point

White queer puppeteer Jerry Halliday has offered a non-apology for his performance last week at the Chicago leather bar Touché.
Halliday’s November 1 show — which was part of Mr. International Rubber’s scheduled events — featured a Black woman puppet called “Sista Girl.” In Halliday’s hands, the puppet swore (like, a lot), spoke a poor imitation of Black slang, mentioned her “five kids,” and pulled up her dress to reveal her “afro puff.”
When audience members openly criticized Halliday during his act, Sista Girl told them to “Shut the f*ck up” and to go get hemorrhoids by getting pounded behind the bar.
In a recent statement given to Block Club, Halliday offered a non-apology and his plan to avoid bad press in the future.
“I have permanently retired the Black puppet, just like the Rolling Stones recently retired their song ‘Brown Sugar’ when they received similar criticism,” he wrote.
In 2021, the aforementioned English rock band announced that they would no longer play “Brown Sugar.” The song had been criticized for decades over its allusions to slavery, interracial sex, and the commodification and objectification of brown bodies.
“I have been doing my show for 20 years for thousands of people of all races to standing ovations and rave reviews in the press, then suddenly a handful of people at Touché attack me while the majority there were enjoying my show,” Halliday’s statement continued. “The one-sided attacks on my act have been greatly exaggerated and with many total fabrications.”
He didn’t mention the exact fabrications or exaggerations he referred to. But his statement downplays the scope of the actual “attacks” on his performance, acting as if they came from just one community, rather than the numerous ones who actually condemned it.
The act offended far more than just the patrons at the show who spoke up and walked out. After clips of Halliday’s show spread online, numerous members of the leather community, people of color, and white allies denounced his performance on social media, including gay sex columnist Dan Savage (a man who enjoys good raunchy jokes and has his own history of offensive past statements), who tweeted, “This is… not okay.”
Mr. Rubber International removed all Touché bar events from its schedule. The bar’s ownership apologized for “not vetting” Halliday and for “not reacting and stopping the show.”
The bar’s owner Chuck Rodocker basically called Halliday’s act dusty, stating, “We thought it would be fun to bring an entertainer from the past to include him with the holiday party, but apparently his material has not changed with the ages.”
The Leather Archives & Museum also recognized the damage and agreed to host a town hall forum for community members to voice their concerns rather than let it all slide.
This type of “misogynoir” is unfortunately common in the gay community. It’s particularly evident in the some men who “worship” Black pop divas like Beyonce, Rhianna, and Lizzo; and who claim to have “a strong Black woman trapped inside” of them; but who actually feel deeply uncomfortable with any Black bodies they can’t control.
When one considers that many Black men and people of color have reported feeling actively rejected by the predominantly white leather community, Halliday’s performance — and the “majority” that “enjoyed” his tired stereotypes — show just how deep racism in the gay community still runs, even with black and brown stripes newly added to the progress Pride flag.
11 Comments
Cato
This is my neighborhood leather bar. I wasn’t at the performance, but friends were. It was racist and offensive with “jokes” about the black puppet’s children by multiple fathers with names like Mylanta and Propecia. Stale and not funny are the kindest things your can say about this act.
CatholicXXX
It was bad for so many reasons
youtube.com/watch?v=w16x1iYEeNQ
Doug
Just checked out the YouTube link, thanks for posting it. A lot of the stuff in the article isn’t in the performance, but it’s really stupid and kind of bizarre, especially the repeated insults to the audience in the beginning.
abfab
This cretin is comparing his shtick to a Rolling Stones song.
abfab
My goddess of PUNK who I adore to no end, Patti Smith, also had to make an adjustment to her set list….. And the purveyors of the fine taste department removed the song (Spotify, Deezer, etc). However they thought it was okay to leave thousands of hip hop rap (which I enjoy) tht include the the most awful words imaginable, including the n word….all over the place.
Most Patti fans have already read her interview regarding RARN in Rolling Stone. Everyone should.
falzar
The difference between Patti smith and Black artist is clearly race. They’re black and reclaimed it! Just like anyone who identifies as queer. Once a slur and now is an umbrella term for sexual and gender identities. Also, please relax As of right now (11/10/22) you can still hear covers of that song on streaming services.
abfab
I’m very relaxed, falzar. I know what you’re saying, but it sounds like you are still in the dark about Patti Smith. Is ”reclaimed” the correct word?
SoloMcDaniel
The photo of the puppeteer was taken at least 30 years ago. He’s also made claims that he’s received raving reviews for his past performances but if you look up the Block Club article about this incident, you’ll see a review from the Washington Post that is far from “raving”. The club should’ve vetted his act before he performed. Or at the very least, stopped it somewhere during the 45 minute performance.
On a side note, do guys at a leather bar really want to watch a ventriloquist performance?
BEARY FLINTSTONE
I guess he was trying to be the new Shirley Q Liqor?
abfab
But certainly not Lamb Chop.
gregg2010
When puppets are outlawed, only outlaws will have puppets.