QAnon Shaman’s latest defense: Trump is his “first love” who holds a “tender spot” in his heart

Jacob Chansley (a.k.a. the “QAnon Shaman”) has pleaded guilty to a felony for obstructing the Electoral College proceedings during the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Chansley went viral when shirtless horned photos of him participating in the riots hit the internet. After being arrested, he made headlines for demanding he only be fed organic foods in jail, citing religious reasons.

The 34-year-old was originally charged with six federal crimes. He pleaded guilty to one of the most serious charges on Friday and now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison plus a fine of $250,000.

Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, said his client has been deeply distraught by the whole participating in a deadly insurrection thing as he truly thought of Donald Trump as his “first love” who ultimately betrayed him.

“He had a fondness for Trump that was not unlike the first love a man may have for a girl, or a girl for a man, or man for a man,” Watkins said. “The first love always, always maintains a tender and soft spot in the heart of the lover.”

He went on to say that Chansley really only had the best intentions when he was one of the first 30 people to storm the building in search of Mike Pence, who he called a “child-trafficking traitor”, on that dark day last January.

“In his heart and in his mind he was helping the president save the country,” Watkins said, adding that Chansley “did not have a plan…he was half naked, tattooed, on a winter day in DC. Granted, he had the best costume of the day, he had the best look.”

As part of the plea agreement, Chansley also agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution for damage to the Capitol. His sentencing is scheduled for November 17.

