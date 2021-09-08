QAnon Shaman’s latest defense: Trump is his “first love” who holds a “tender spot” in his heart

Jacob Chansley (a.k.a. the “QAnon Shaman”) has pleaded guilty to a felony for obstructing the Electoral College proceedings during the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
Chansley went viral when shirtless horned photos of him participating in the riots hit the internet. After being arrested, he made headlines for demanding he only be fed organic foods in jail, citing religious reasons.
The 34-year-old was originally charged with six federal crimes. He pleaded guilty to one of the most serious charges on Friday and now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison plus a fine of $250,000.
Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, said his client has been deeply distraught by the whole participating in a deadly insurrection thing as he truly thought of Donald Trump as his “first love” who ultimately betrayed him.
“He had a fondness for Trump that was not unlike the first love a man may have for a girl, or a girl for a man, or man for a man,” Watkins said. “The first love always, always maintains a tender and soft spot in the heart of the lover.”
He went on to say that Chansley really only had the best intentions when he was one of the first 30 people to storm the building in search of Mike Pence, who he called a “child-trafficking traitor”, on that dark day last January.
“In his heart and in his mind he was helping the president save the country,” Watkins said, adding that Chansley “did not have a plan…he was half naked, tattooed, on a winter day in DC. Granted, he had the best costume of the day, he had the best look.”
As part of the plea agreement, Chansley also agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution for damage to the Capitol. His sentencing is scheduled for November 17.
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
5 Comments
Donston
A lot of these Trumpster dudes really don’t care about Trump’s politics. They’re frustrated angry birds with daddy issues and male insecurities who got off on Trump’s megalomania, misogyny and willingness to say antagonistic and hateful things.
ptn2719
The thought of anyone being in love with Trump makes me want to hurl.
Kangol2
Lock this coup-participating thug Chansley up. And charge the person behind the coup who keeps spreading lies and fomenting chaos, arch goon Don the Con.
On a different note, I hope Queerty writes about the news that a federal judge ruled in favor of a gay man, a substitute teacher, who was dismissed by a Catholic school allegedly because they saw him posting about his marriage to another man online. The judge rule that this was a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, since it constituted sex-based discrimination, trumping (!) “religious liberty.” I can see this case or a similar one going to the Supreme Court, at which point we’ll see which way the majority far-right justices rule, particularly Gorsuch and Roberts.
ingyaom
Love this guy – consummate showman – never fails to entertain. Insurrection theater.
Mr. Stadnick
He should be imprisoned for the full 20 years and should in 2042 when he gets out he should be made to pick up trash for several years. His excuses are beyond pathetic.