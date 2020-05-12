Quarantine buddies Ben Platt and Noah Galvin have fallen in love and are now dating

This just in, folks. Actor Ben Platt has a boyfriend. And it’s none other than fellow actor/quarantine buddy Noah Galvin, who succeeded him in the Broadway blockbuster Dear Evan Hansen.

During an appearance on the podcast Little Known Facts, Galvin told host Ilana Levine that he and The Politician star are officially boyfriend and boyfriend after spending several weeks together in isolation.

“Ben and I are dating,” the 26-year-old confirmed. “I asked him this morning, I was like, are we allowed to talk about this? And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know.’ It’s still relatively new.”

Both guys starred in the musical Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Platt took home the Tony for originating the role of Evan, which was then passed on to Galvin, who also received rave reviews for his performance.

But they’re not the only former Evans to fall in love. Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross are also together now, after both starring in the show.

“It’s so goddamn incestuous,” Galvin joked. “But it also makes sense, because we all went through the war together. We all feel very connected.”

Platt and Galvin have been quarantined together along with fellow Broadway star Kathryn Gallagher since March. A few weeks ago, the trio hosted a quarantine dance party on Instagram.

Congrats to the new couple!

Listen to Galvin’s full interview with Levine below.