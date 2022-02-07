Did Queen Elizabeth just shade Diana in attempt to distract from Prince Andrew’s legal woes?

Queen Elizabeth II has begun the celebrations for her platinum jubilee, marking 70 years since she become monarch. Unfortunately, things aren’t off to the best start.

In a move that surprised many, she used the occasion to make it known that when she dies, she would like the wife of her son, Prince Charles’, to be known as the Queen Consort. This means she will also be crowned alongside Charles.

Related: Prince Andrew is reportedly calling on another accused sexual predator for help in his sex abuse trial

How Camilla will be titled once Charles, 73, becomes King has proved a point of controversy for years. As fans of The Crown will know, Charles was famously married to Diana, the late Princess of Wales. However, he had a relationship with Camilla before meeting Diana and continued an affair with her while married. This contributed significantly to the breakdown of his relationship with Diana.

When Diana died in 1997, for many in Britain, the thought of Camilla replacing her as a potential future queen was inconceivable. Charles and Camilla officially married in 2005, and Camilla was officially titled Princess Consort.

It was believed she would keep this title when Charles became King, like the current Queen’s late husband, who was titled Prince Phillip. On Saturday, marking the anniversary of when her father, King George VI died, the Queen, 95, issued a statement reflecting on her years of the throne and thanking people for their support.

She added: “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Related: Sarah Ferguson just threw the entire royal family under the bus… then got hit by the bus herself

While public opinion toward Camilla has softened slightly in the last 15 years, at least among some in the UK where she has proved herself a hard-working member of the Royal Family, not everyone was thrilled by the news. Many saw it as a snub to Diana. Others saw it at another attempt at distracting from Prince Andrew’s upcoming sexual abuse trial in the U.S.

Anyway Princess Diana in heaven reading tweets about Camilla getting dragged and seeing #AbolishTheMonarchy like😌😊. pic.twitter.com/NyeAZvXmV5 — Claire ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏻✊🏿✊🏼 (@Astroxanda) February 5, 2022

queen of hearts pic.twitter.com/EuTgq6I8pU — best of diana (@dianaofhearts) February 5, 2022

Queen Elizabeth can publicly support Prince Charles’ Mistress Consort Camilla.

Queen can write letter of support to Boris Johnson’s then mistress Carrie.

Queen publicly supports her sex-offender son Prince Andrew.

But somehow only Meghan Markle gets no support.#RacistRoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/K6cERIXPJN — ?????? (@Mad_Houri) February 5, 2022

Princess Diana in heaven, watching the Queen trying to distract from Prince Andrews court case by reminding the public that they hate Prince Charles and Camilla even more 🥰 pic.twitter.com/phQ5Q4bSOL — Boom (@TheDuchessBoom) February 6, 2022

was gonna cancel on brunch tmrw but now I have to go so we can take pictures in my Princess Diana sweater to protest this Camilla nonsense ??? — irene anna (@enerianna) February 6, 2022

When ordinary people are having to choose between food and heating I don’t really care what the Queen wants Camilla to be known as. #AbolishTheMonarchy — Katy (@KatyJayne101) February 6, 2022

Queen Camilla ??? We all know they're announcing this now to distract from the Prince Andrew scandal, right? If the public hates anything more than Andrew, it's Charles and Camilla. — Jillian Marie (@jillyymariee) February 6, 2022

Prince Charles issued his own statement, paying tribute to his mother’s 70 years as Queen. He went on to reference the Camilla ‘queen’ title: something he is believed to have long desired and lobbied for.

“We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

Yesterday, to mark Ascension Day (the anniversary of the day her father died and she ascended to the throne). The UK will continue to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with numerous events throughout the year. However, the civil case against Prince Andrew, the Queen’s second son, on sex abuse allegations, is likely to cast a shadow over the whole shebang.

It was revealed over the weekend that Andrew is due to give evidence in a deposition in March. He will face two days of grilling in London under oath by Virginia Roberts’ legal team.

Related: Royal Family “deeply shocked” at what Prince Andrew just demanded