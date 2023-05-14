Queer crooner Mathew V talks campy tunes, pop divas, and the film daddy who makes him swoon

Photo Credit: Matthew Miller

Listen up! Mathew V is a queer crooner reclaiming the classics, and you’re going to like what you hear.

With his strikingly soulful vocals, Mathew V is the stage name of Matthew van Vooght, a classically trained singer-songwriter who’s making waves in the music industry.

Originally from Vancouver, Mathew moved to London to study contemporary music but eventually came back to Canada to find his voice as an artist. He debuted his first EP, Sounds, back in 2016 and continued releasing acclaimed music, riding a wave of success that culminated with his 2021 EP The Outer Circle, which earned him a Juno Award (effectively the Canadian Grammys) nomination for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year.

Earlier this year, Mathew released his latest album, Anything Goes, which reintroduces him to the world as an accomplished jazz vocalist. The LP finds him making a bold return to the classics of the American songbook, the music he grew up with, covering and reinterpreting some beloved standards through the queer perspective.

From his take on Sweet Charity standout “Big Spender” to an update of Etta James’ timeless torch song “At Last,” Mathew breathes exciting new life into these favorites—the album even features a lovely original number, and a delightful ABBA cover, too!

With Anything Goes in heavy rotation, we were delighted to have Mathew V as the latest guest of our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It. In our conversation, the musician touches on his album inspirations, discusses his biggest movie crush, and reveals his all-time favorite pop diva.

Is there a piece of media—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, games, etc…—that you consider a big part of your own coming-out journey, or that has played an important part in exploring your own queerness? Why does it stand out to you?

I was in my early high school years when Lady Gaga was on the rise. I remember she thanked God and the gays for one of her award show wins and it was the first time that I remember seeing someone publicly proud to associate with queerness. There were lots of songs from her discography like “Boys Boys Boys” and music videos like “Bad Romance” that I would watch or listen to on repeat. Her vocalizing her love for the gay community at that formative age really helped me feel like I wasn’t alone.

Your new album, Anything Goes, includes your gorgeous covers of some of the great classic songs of the American songbook. Speaking generally about the project, what qualities were you looking for in these songs to decide what would be included? If you could add one more cover to the track list, what would it be?

Thanks so much for the kind words! When I was narrowing down the songs for this record, I wanted to encompass my favorite aspects of this era in music… glitz, glamor, drama and camp. I think that jazz standards have often lived at those intersections but I really wanted to lean into those aspects. If I could add one more song to this project it would probably be “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.”

When it comes to singers, you’re clearly a student of the greats. In your opinion, who is the best (or at least your personal favorite) vocalist of all time and why?

I have never wavered on my answer to this question and I’m so happy you asked. For me personally there is no debate that Celine Dion is the best singer of all time. Typically, I find that singers are missing at least one piece when it comes to agility, power, emotion, signature tone, range and versatility but I really think that she has it all. I’ve also heard nothing but amazing things about her level of respect and treatment of others throughout the Canadian industry and that is just the cherry on top.

Where’s one of the first places/spaces you can remember that made you feel a part of a queer community?

Growing up I did a lot of musical theater and I truly felt a sense of community there. I think the theater becomes a safe haven for a lot of queer people not only because you get to do theater but you often find others who may feel socially outcast or that they don’t fit the stereotypical norms. I felt like I could truly be myself there and I think that allowed me to blossom.

Your album’s standout original track, “My Boy,” lists a lot of great things about a dreamy sounding man. Let’s say you wrote a song about the opposite—a “nightmare boy,” if you will—what would you write about him? (In other words, what are some of your personal red flags when it comes to romance and dating?)

What a great question! This follow up song “Nightmare Boy” would highlight a man who leads with his ego first. I think there’s a fine line between confidence and arrogance and it’s not my cup of tea when a man falls on the latter. Other red flags I’d probably feature are men who can only see the world through their lens. I think the beautiful aspect of any relationship is being able to understand how someone else may be seeing the situation… trying to walk a mile in their shoes…and when someone can’t do that I just know we’re going to clash.

Who’s a fictional character you’ve had a crush on (at any point in your life)? What drew you to them?

Stanley Tucci as the dad from Easy A. That entire movie he is busting out of button down henley shirts and I don’t think I heard a word anyone said in that film. Plot line?…No idea. Thoughts on the movie?… Absolutely loved it.

You were born in Canada and have spent a lot of your life in Vancouver. How would you describe the city’s queer scene/community? What’s your favorite thing about it?

Vancouver is a wonderful and overall quite inclusive city. I remember going to a church at one point in recent years and the congregation made a conscious effort to make me feel welcome as a queer person. It was a really powerful thing to see. We also have a wonderful drag scene here with a lot of amazingly talented performers. If you’re ever in Vancouver I’d recommend checking out a drag show.

Who is a queer or trans artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

Tafari Anthony, Ryan Nealon & T. Thomason are all artists that are not only immensely talented, but they all convey such honesty and vulnerability in their music. It’s inspiring to witness. I wish I could list off 100 more. Queer artists are really out here putting in the work and making beautiful music.