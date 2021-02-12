These queer Etsy cards make for a gay old V-Day

Can you feel the love this month? Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, and if you celebrate the holiday but aren’t impressed by the Hallmark selections this year, perhaps the LGBTQ-friendly cards below will work their way into your heart.

Etsy is chock-full of queer illustrators and other artists making queer-inclusive products, and their Valentine’s Day cards do not disappoint. Below are some of our favorites this year — including Instagram examples of their cards and links to their Etsy stores — so you can send a little paper love to your bae, your “otter” half, your sugar daddy, your dom, or any other special someone in your life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SinQueerlyYours (@sinqueerlyyours)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SinQueerlyYours (@sinqueerlyyours)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SinQueerlyYours (@sinqueerlyyours)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Queer Store (@thequeerstoreuk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Queer Store (@thequeerstoreuk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Queer Store (@thequeerstoreuk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roza Nozari (@yallaroza)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by little rainbow paper co (@littlerainbowpaperco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by little rainbow paper co (@littlerainbowpaperco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by little rainbow paper co (@littlerainbowpaperco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suckycards (@suckycards)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suckycards (@suckycards)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suckycards (@suckycards)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgett Kathryn Pride (@littlebridgieflair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Witham (@withamemily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Róisín Sheridan-Bryson (@roisinsbryson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniela (@itsfunnyhowww)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wunderkid | Eco Greeting Cards (@wunderkidart)