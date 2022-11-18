Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski announces his engagement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Harrington (@kevharrington)

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski and partner Kevin Harrington have announced their engagement. Both men took to Instagram. Porowski posted a slightly blurred photo of him and Harrington, captioning it, “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼”

Harrington posted a better-quality selection of photos, captioning it: “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged” The last pic showed the couple in Halloween make-up, looking like death warmed up.

Porowski rarely talks about his private life and has not spoken to the media about his relationship with Harrington. However, they have both shared photos together on their respective Instagram accounts. In July, they both posted photos to mark their third anniversary.

Harrington works as a freelance advertising and marketing Strategy Director. He’s based in New York City and has worked on previous campaigns for adidas, Hershey’s, and Peacock.

Their latest Instagram postings prompted a flood of congratulatory messages.

Fellow Queer Eye star Karamo Brown said, “Yessssssssss!!!! So excited for you two! This is amazing.”

Jonathan Van Ness commented, “So cute, love soy much ❤️❤️❤️ Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!”

Bobby Berk commented, “So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!! 😭😭😭😭”.

Tan France added, “I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer.”

Adam Rippon posted, “LOVE YOU BOYS 😍”

Model and businesswoman Gigi Hadid also posted congratulations.

There’s no word yet on when or where the wedding will take place.

