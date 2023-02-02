‘Queer As Folk’ hottie Robert Gant’s shirtless throwbacks are making us re-binge the original series

Fans of the original American version of Queer As Folk – not the recently rebooted and prematurely canceled one on Peacock – are very well familiar with handsome actor Robert Gant.

Gant joined the main cast during the second season of the Showtime series- which was based on the original British show of the same name – as hunky HIV-positive professor Ben Bruckner, the love interest of Hal Sparks’ main character, Michael Novotny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Gant (@robertgant)

At the time, having a HIV-positive TV character not only surviving, but thriving and in a romantic serodiscordant relationship was nothing short of groundbreaking. On top of the much-needed visibility, the character was also easy on the eyes thanks to Gant’s classic Hollywood leading man looks and his Greek god physique.

Shortly after his episodes began airing in 2002, Gant came out publicly for the first time. While it was still considered a risky decision that could end your career, Gant continued acting long after QAF ended in 2005 with roles on 13 Reasons Why, Young & the Restless, The Fosters, and Supergirl.

Earlier this week, Gant, 54, took to social media to look back on his time as a closeted actor in Hollywood – and at his insanely toned body – with a sexy shirtless snap on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Gant (@robertgant)

“…As I look at this photo, I remember the young actor I was and the occasional comments some would make at the time that I could play Superman. I remember how quickly I would discount the idea in my head and laugh it off outwardly, because, as a then-closeted gay actor, I couldn’t process the prospect of playing a superhero as a possibility,” Gant captioned the impressive black and white photo.

“It’s one of the reasons playing Supergirl‘s father Zor-el years later was such a sweet full circle moment. While I couldn’t fathom as a young gay actor being considered to play those kinds of roles, getting to inhabit that world later in life was a very cool thing. And a heck of a lot of fun.”

He ended with a note of gratitude for how much progress has been made in the last 20 years.

“Grateful that, today, LGBTQ actors have a better chance than ever before to play a superhero. Among many other things.”

In recent years, Gant has taken a step back from his acting career, but has continued being an advocate for the community by helping gay men live their best authentic lives as a life coach and mentor.

From muscle queen to handsome zaddy, Robert Gant’s pics are definitey worth a like and a follow:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Gant (@robertgant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Gant (@robertgant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Gant (@robertgant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Gant (@robertgant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Gant (@robertgant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Gant (@robertgant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Gant (@robertgant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Gant (@robertgant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Gant (@robertgant)