Queer As Folk stars react to show being canceled after one season

Peacock has canceled its reboot of Queer As Folk after one season.

The show premiered in its entirety on June 9. It followed a group of LGBTQ friends in New Orleans putting their lives back together after a tragedy at a queer bar.

Queer As Folk was inspired by the original UK TV show created by Russell T Davies. The British version was later remade by Showtime in the US. However, the 2022 version featured a new cast of characters and aimed to showcase a more diverse range of experiences. Showrunner Stephen Dunn created and oversaw the latest version.

Dunn took to Instagram to announce the show’s cancelation.

He said, “It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as ‘Queer As Folk’. This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season.

“We know how much it’s meant to the fans and while we’re heartbroken we won’t get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda. We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show.”

Related: Ryan O’Connell on disability and playing a “power bottom king” in ‘Queer as Folk’

Jaclyn Moore, who was one of the executive producers alongside Dunn, posted her sadness on Twitter.

Very sad to say goodbye to Queer as Folk. I love these people so much and am so proud of the stories we got to tell. 💜 pic.twitter.com/AUxuzB7Lif — Jaclyn Moore (@JaclynPMoore) September 24, 2022

“Keep supporting queer content y’all”

On his Instagram, actor Johnny Silbilly, who played Noah, said, “I will miss you Noah 💔 Thank you to the cast & crew of #QueerAsFolk for showing up to tell stories that celebrated queerness.”

He went on to thank, “every person who watched, wrote messages, and stopped me irl [in real life] to say the show meant something to them. I’ll have this family forever & while it hurts now, I will always be so proud of what we accomplished. Keep supporting queer content y’all. It’s not promised 💕”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOHNNY SIBILLY (@johnnysibilly)

He also posted a montage of behind-the-scenes clips to his TikTok.



Jesse James Keitel, who played Ruthie, posted an image of a broken heart on her Instagram.

Fellow actor Devin Way, who played Brodie, said on Instagram, “I will never grow tired of saying that I love this show and these people! The way QAF was made with so much joy, intentionality and love. Woo!! Will forever be grateful to @notstephendunn @jaclynpmoore and all the people @peacocktv who let me be a part of it! Excited for the day they tell us we get to do it all over again. 😍❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin Way (@thedevinway)

Related: Here’s What the “Queer as Folk” Reboot is Missing