Queer As Folk stars react to show being canceled after one season

Peacock has canceled its reboot of Queer As Folk after one season.
The show premiered in its entirety on June 9. It followed a group of LGBTQ friends in New Orleans putting their lives back together after a tragedy at a queer bar.
Queer As Folk was inspired by the original UK TV show created by Russell T Davies. The British version was later remade by Showtime in the US. However, the 2022 version featured a new cast of characters and aimed to showcase a more diverse range of experiences. Showrunner Stephen Dunn created and oversaw the latest version.
Dunn took to Instagram to announce the show’s cancelation.
He said, “It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as ‘Queer As Folk’. This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season.
“We know how much it’s meant to the fans and while we’re heartbroken we won’t get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda. We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show.”
Related: Ryan O’Connell on disability and playing a “power bottom king” in ‘Queer as Folk’
Jaclyn Moore, who was one of the executive producers alongside Dunn, posted her sadness on Twitter.
Very sad to say goodbye to Queer as Folk. I love these people so much and am so proud of the stories we got to tell. 💜 pic.twitter.com/AUxuzB7Lif
— Jaclyn Moore (@JaclynPMoore) September 24, 2022
“Keep supporting queer content y’all”
On his Instagram, actor Johnny Silbilly, who played Noah, said, “I will miss you Noah 💔 Thank you to the cast & crew of #QueerAsFolk for showing up to tell stories that celebrated queerness.”
He went on to thank, “every person who watched, wrote messages, and stopped me irl [in real life] to say the show meant something to them. I’ll have this family forever & while it hurts now, I will always be so proud of what we accomplished. Keep supporting queer content y’all. It’s not promised 💕”
View this post on Instagram
He also posted a montage of behind-the-scenes clips to his TikTok.
@johnnysibilly01 To my #QueerAsFolk ♬ the winner takes it all – november ultra
Jesse James Keitel, who played Ruthie, posted an image of a broken heart on her Instagram.
Fellow actor Devin Way, who played Brodie, said on Instagram, “I will never grow tired of saying that I love this show and these people! The way QAF was made with so much joy, intentionality and love. Woo!! Will forever be grateful to @notstephendunn @jaclynpmoore and all the people @peacocktv who let me be a part of it! Excited for the day they tell us we get to do it all over again. 😍❤️”
View this post on Instagram
40 Comments
Deek62
It deserved to be cancelled. It was boring. It wasn’t nearly as good as the original.
Harley
Agreed. I saw one episode and it was like….NO.
RickfromAlba
I too saw 2 episodes and didn’t like it.Liked the English original and one from “Pittsburgh”. New sexual types but boring and uninteresting
Neoprene
That’s what happens when wokesters take the reigns of anything. It can be nothing other than pretentious and cliched.
Cam
I love it when the right wing troll exposes it’s other screenames by using Fox News lingo.
LumpyPillows
Cam back at his insults. Grow up.
Neoprene
Cammy’s a one trick pony who rides in the short trailer.
BTW, Cammy. Where ya been? Had a touch of the Monkeypox? There have been numerous Ellen stories you haven’t posted your same old same old comments to.
Cam
@Neopreme, sweetie, if you’re going to pretend you aren’t the same old right wing troll under a different name you may want to switch up your word usage.
@LumpyPillows I LOVE it when you can’t resist bringing in your other screenames to defend yourself
As aways, your troll game is sad and weak.
Neoprene
Cammy – Show us an example of this “word usage” sweetie, and get some treatment for paranoia, dear.
Vince
I didn’t feel I could relate to the characters and not much in the way of plot lines other then sex. Funny I liked the original and the last one but this one was just meh.
Jim
I didn’t get through the first episode. I’ve seen the original thought twice and the American version at least once (some episodes twice)
Quite frankly it just tried to hard. It wasn’t about people but characters who weren’t relatable
GlobeTrotter
This is what happens when doctrine takes the place of storytelling. They should have taken a page out of the original British series, whose writers knew how to tell a compelling story, with warts, political incorrectness and all.
Get woke, go broke indeed!
Raphael
What did they expect?! There was almost no publicity before being released, even less after it did. Few people knew about it.
LumpyPillows
There is some truth to this.
Ajs33308
Watched one episode and wasn’t for me. Also I watched the original, and liked maybe because I was younger and could relate more
bachy
If you want a big LGBT hit in 2022, make it about a gay serial killer. Ryan Murphy knows what he’s doing with Dahmer–Monster.
Unfortunately it shares (yet again) a gay horror story much more repulsive than anything Marjorie Taylor Green could concoct, and will help the GOP flush gay representation down the toilet.
But at least Murphy’s getting richer.
craigbear
The thing I never quite got was why they had to call it “Queer as Folk”, and promote it as a “remake” of Queer as Folk, if it was clearly a completely different story about completely different people. That really just ticked off fans of the original, so a lot of people just never gave it a chance.
Cam
I watched the entire series, but I have to say, while I’m always happy that LGBTQ content gets on air, there just wasn’t any joy in this series. The other versions of QAF gave you things to like about some of the characters, things to hope for, things to root for, etc… This version, everybody was pissed off all the time and I never really understood why any of them were friends since they all seemed to dislike each other.
Not saying there always has to be sunshine and rainbows, but a few funny or cheerful moments would have been nice.
still_onthemark
“This version, everybody was pissed off all the time and I never really understood why any of them were friends since they all seemed to dislike each other.”
Sounds like it was a remake of “Looking”
GlobeTrotter
“..while I’m always happy that LGBTQ content gets on air…”
This is just not the type of LGBTQ content to air, period! It portrays gay people in a very negative light, i.e. as flighty, promiscuous, delusional, hedonistic individuals without substance or soul. They lived in a perfectly queer microcosm, where every marginalized group was perfectly “empowered” and “represented”. Problem is, after they got done crossing all the inclusive t’s and dotting all the politically correct i’s, there was no story worth telling. This left the viewing audience completely unable to identity or sympathize with any of the characters, who were perfectly crafted, not to convey an interesting plot, but to confirm slavish devotion to a political “message”.
LumpyPillows
Funny how dislikable these inclusive characters were. I wonder why?
Neoprene
The LGBTQIA2S+++ community is anything but funny or cheerful these days, Cammy. You’re exhibit A. Now catch us up on the dirty doings of ELLEN, wouldya please, Cammy!
Cam
@Neoprene
Delicious. The right wing troll is still so obsessed with me it can’t even post a repose to a topic. I’m thinking of adding on another wing to the house I already have in your mind.
Your troll game is sad and weak.
Neoprene
Cammy – Obsession, you mean like of right wing trolls and troll games? LOL. Look in the mirror, dear, if that’s not too traumatic a thing to do.
humble charlie
a series based on ellen and her tribulations, i would watch with baited breath. call it “creeps as queers”.
GentlemanCaller
The original British version was practically perfect. The first American remake was great for three seasons, and then fell into the same trap as this third effort set for itself from the start: it jettisoned joy and humor and relatable characters and opted instead for topical preaching and performative issue-awareness instead of plot and character. Much as I love LGBT content, this one doomed itself from the start: folks may be queer, but folks don’t want to be whined and hectored at.
ShiningSex
Because you didn’t have the original cast that EVERYONE WANTED. Bye!
Terrycloth
The first American version was the best..the second Carson turned me off..then the third with Jonathan I found him.annoying and couldn’t stomach it stopped watching.i hope that’s it under the Queer as folk.banner..make a 90 minute stand alone film without the QAF title
lou lou de la falaise
I didn’t give it a chance, didn’t want to revisit PULSE.
bigdog62
This was a dreadful mess, every gay man was portrayed as a alcoholic, drug addict, or a sex addict….and then we all wonder why we have relationship issues, etc, the original wasnt near as bad at portraying gay people in such a negative light….
LumpyPillows
Reminds me of the nightmare that the revival of Tales of the City was and it even included the original cast. Trying not to offend anyone becomes the story and it is really painful to watch.
Give me an evil trans woman in over-the-top fashion and killer makeup and I will probably watch it. That’s a story. But that would offend the woke who would be aghast at a trans character being evil… Groan. You people are so tiring.
Ironically, your wokeness is what kills the story and defeats your own goal of inclusion. But you don’t get it – you refuse to think you might not be 100% right and refuse to wonder why other people are pushing back. You have to decide anyone who disagrees is evil…it is the only way to not have to think about the complicated facts and reality. Lazy when it comes down to it.
Cam
And again, the same old right wing troll can’t post without attacking trans people or “Wokeness”.
I mean, you’ve been doing this for YEARS and you STILL can’t even troll subtly. I know the RNC has bigger worries but I figured they could afford better trolls than you. LOL
ymircorp@shaw.ca
The show showed only a stereotype of gays: shoppers and clubbers with mincing manners.
I am a 40 year old, 240 pound rugby player who, like all of us, has been gay since birth.
The show had nothing to do with my world. It will not be missed.
Winsocki
One Episode told me this was not a QAF ( more like queer as joke )….. Not interested in this totally new concept of non interesting characters who not remotely hold a candle to original Brit or American version. This reboot attracted the wrong audience or apparently hardly anyone. Probably a generation thang and more trans oriented than the average bear.
inbama
I never believed Brian was a top for a minute.
Neoprene
LOL!
CBHaynes
You knew that was going to happen! KNEW!
And I thought Sex and the City show was dreadful, that reboot now looks like perfection next to this garbage. As long as these shows (and movies) go on to be the PC police — no one is going to watch.
JRamonMc
Guess I’ll be the lone voice of descent on this one. Saw the original American version (2000) and this follow up reboot and enjoyed them both. Although I couldn’t relate to the generational characters, I found it fascinating watching a new interpretation and following the characters struggles following a tragic event. Kudos to the writers for making it relevant for 2022.
IvanPH
It was too woke. Its main audience are gay men so they should have focused the story on gay men. Not all shows have to be inclusive of trans, non-binary, and whatever sexuality the woke mob has come up with
humble charlie
the show just showed that gays can be just as boring as straights. from wonder years to wonder bread. but i salute their lackluster attempt at something interesting. wokeness can, at times, sandpaper the conflict out of ANY story. “YOU can’t say/show THAT! it makes me UNCOMFORTABLE!”