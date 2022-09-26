Queer ‘House of the Dragon’ star responds directly to queerbaiting accusations

I mean, we kind of started that discourse. We were in the rehearsal room…I believe it’s Episode 4. I was sat on the bench. It’s not necessarily something we had talked about yet. We were doing that scene, and Milly and I looked at each other like, ‘It kind of felt like we were about to kiss? That was really weird!’ And so we talked about it.

We didn’t intend to play it. We weren’t ‘making them gay’ or ‘queerbaiting,’ or anything like that. It’s just, if you want to read into it and see it like that, do it. If you want to see them as more than friends, do it. If you don’t, then don’t.

Being a queer woman myself, it was something that I was conscious of. But I wasn’t consciously putting it out there. They’re 14-year-old girls, they don’t know the difference between platonic and romantic. They don’t even know what the words mean, let alone what the feelings mean.— House of the Dragon star Emily Carey, who played the younger Princess Rhaenyra in episodes 1-5, responding to accusations that her character’s relationship with Alicent Hightower (Milly Alcock) veered into queerbaiting. Find the full interview in Variety.