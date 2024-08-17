How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

And the compliments proffered ranged from wholesome to, well, hole-some.

Yes, even though the OP added “preferably without tryna f*ck you” to his prompt, many of these compliments came during X-rated encounters or with X-rated expectations!

Here’s a selection of responses from that thread, arranged from sweet to spicy.

Friendly

“’You’re far past boyfriend material; you’re definitely husband material.’ The bittersweet way a friend with benefits told me he didn’t want to keep things going because he felt he was slowing me down from finding ‘the one.’”

“My crush told me I’m a ‘solid 8’ when we were ranking our friends out of 10. This was when we first became friends. I asked him out almost a year later, and he rejected me, but we’re still friends, thankfully.”

“‘You’re exactly what we need.’ The president of my local leather chapter while we were discussing why I, at 23, was so interested in being involved in leather.”

“‘You’re a good person.’ He was wrong, but it still felt nice.”

“It’s hard for me to find other gay guys that I actually vibe with. It’s nice to have a friend like you.”

“I was at a gay club when I was around 25 and started talking to an older gentleman at the bar. No flirting, just shooting the sh*t, reading each other, yada, yada. I learned about his life in New York years ago, and he asked me about my life as well. We probably talked for 15 or 20 minutes. At the end, when the friends he’d been waiting for showed up (it was a going-away party as he was moving), he thanked me for the conversation and said it was refreshing. He said that while he was happy they didn’t need its protection, kids these days seemed to be drifting away from the gay culture he loved, but that I had the wit and sharp humor he remembered, that I knew a lot about the history compared to most, and that he was genuinely happy to see that somebody was keeping it alive. He said I made his night before it even began. It’s one of those compliments that I think I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

“‘It must be exhausting being you all day long. I have no idea how you keep up that level of attitude and energy. You’re an asset to us. Thank you.’ This was from the president of our local community center. We served on the board together. We were opening the first gay community center in our town.”

Flirty

“At a club, I met a guy through a mutual friend who invited me to a party he was hosting, then said, ‘There’ll be other beautiful men there, so you’ll feel right at home.’”

“You’re sweet like candy.”

“My first boyfriend said he was attracted to me because I had ‘kind eyes.’ I came out late, and when I did, it all seemed to be only about our c*cks, which was both thrilling and completely frustrating due to the objectification. I felt like he was the first man to ‘see’ me.”

“It’s a tie between ‘You’re the perfect size for me’ and ‘You have a masculine side I really like.’”

“Your chest is a work of art!”

“That’s also why I like you: You have a dumb sub brain but a beautiful mind.”

“Your future boyfriend must be lucky AF.”

“I’m surprised someone as cute as you hasn’t been on a date or doesn’t already have plenty of guys asking you out already.”

“Woof!”

Romantic

“‘I would totally take you on a date and do non-sexual things with you.’ This was, of course, after we had f*cked each other’s brains out and when we were lying in bed, coming down from the high.”

“‘All these people, and I’m helplessly drawn to you.’ We were at a mutual friend’s wedding.”

“‘I love watching you walk in the room and see everyone’s face light up. People either want to date you or they wanna be you. You make everyone smile. And I get to sit here, knowing that you are walking towards me because you are mine.’ That was my husband of ten years. Shortly after we were married, he said that to me. We were at a fundraiser for something, and he had gone in while I parked the car. He was the ‘belle of the ball’ himself, so it was odd to hear that coming from him. I’d get compliments, yes, but this one deepened my love for him.”

Raunchy

“After pulling my pants down he said, ‘That’ll do, donkey!’ in Shrek’s voice.”

“You taste sweet.”

“You feel warm inside.”

“Your mouth was really good. (I’ve gotten that several times over the years, so I’m stupidly excessively proud of it.)”

“‘Your scent is psychedelic.’ … He said it with his nose buried in my pit.”

“‘I can’t stop touching you. Your body is so tanned and toned like a swimmer’s, but you have curves like a woman. Damn, you’re perfection.’ This was in my early 20s. It was my sister’s boyfriend. We were drinking, quite obviously, and we ended up messing around. That little affair was on and off for years.”

Note: Responses have been edited for readability and brevity.