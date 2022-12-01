The queerest movies and TV shows coming to streaming in December 2022

Image Credits, left to right: ‘Glass Onion’ (Netflix), ‘Bros’ (Universal Pictures), ‘Sort Of’ (HBO Max)

This December, if you’re making a list—and checking it twice—of all the great, gay films and television shows to watch before the year’s up, then we’ve got you covered.

Yes, the holidays are hectic, and the weather outside can be frightful, but luckily there are plenty exciting home-viewing options on the way to cozy up to. Across the major streaming platforms, this month will see the return of fan favorites, the arrival of beloved cult classics, and some exciting new titles you won’t want to miss. Heck, there’s even a would-be blockbuster heading to Netflix just a few short weeks after it hit theaters. (We’ll give you a clue: It’s a mystery!)

As is Queerty tradition, we’ve put together a guide to the best of the queer and queer-adjacent series, films, and more coming to streaming this month to help you stay on top of it all. Whether you use Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, or Hulu (or some combo of the four), we have your can’t-miss recommendations for each—and beyond. So gets those watch lists ready; it’s going to be a very gay December.

What’s new and gay on Netflix in December 2022

The spotlight: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (December 23)

If you missed its extremely limited theatrical run—Netflix didn’t want to eat into its streaming numbers too much—here’s your chance to catch the highly-anticipated Knives Out follow-up at home. Filmmaker Rian Johnson re-teams with Daniel Craig as the curiously accented (and confirmed queer!) detective Benoit Blanc, tasked with peeling back the layers of another whodunit. This time, the sleuth heads to Greece, where he must parse out the potential suspects/victims from a group of well-to-do friends, played by the likes of Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Ed Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, and Leslie Odom Jr. Plus, we hear there are a number of gag-worthy cameos—be we won’t spoil those here!

More New Streaming Options:

Lady Chatterly’s Lover *Original Movie* (Dec. 2): Non-binary star Emma Corrin jumps from The Crown to Netflix’s steamy adaptation of the classic novel—which, from the looks of it, doesn’t skimp on the sex and skin!

Non-binary star Emma Corrin jumps from The Crown to Netflix’s steamy adaptation of the classic novel—which, from the looks of it, doesn’t skimp on the sex and skin! My Unorthodox Life, Season 2 *Original Series* (Dec. 2): This reality series about a former ultra-Orthodox Jew turned high-powered CEO Julia Haart returns, and is said to have a great story for her gay business partner, Robert Brotherton.

This reality series about a former ultra-Orthodox Jew turned high-powered CEO Julia Haart returns, and is said to have a great story for her gay business partner, Robert Brotherton. Emily The Criminal, 2022 (Dec. 7): Everyone’s crush Aubrey Plaza gets a showcase role in this Indie Spirit Award-nominated crime thriller.

Everyone’s crush Aubrey Plaza gets a showcase role in this Indie Spirit Award-nominated crime thriller. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio *Original Movie* (Dec. 9): Master of the macabre and the magical, del Toro is the perfect filmmaker to bring this stop-motioned animated musical take on Pinocchio to life.

Master of the macabre and the magical, del Toro is the perfect filmmaker to bring this stop-motioned animated musical take on Pinocchio to life. Side Effects, 2013 (Dec. 18): Channing Tatum, Rooney Mara, Jude Law, and Catherine Zeta-Jones star in this sharp thriller with [SPOILER ALERT] a wicked gay twist.

Channing Tatum, Rooney Mara, Jude Law, and Catherine Zeta-Jones star in this sharp thriller with [SPOILER ALERT] a wicked gay twist. Matilda The Musical *Original Movie* (Dec. 25): A new spin on Roald Dahl’s beloved tale, with Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull and a whole cast of kids who can bust a move.

A new spin on Roald Dahl’s beloved tale, with Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull and a whole cast of kids who can bust a move. The Circle, Season 5 *Original Series* (Dec. 28): Who knows what’s in store for another round of this social media competition series, but the show always makes room for dynamic LGBTQ+ competitors.

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ offerings in December 2022

The spotlight: Nanny (December 16)

Rising writer/director Nikyatu Jusu’s previous project was a short film called Suicide By Sunlight—about a bisexual vampire—which is already being made into a feature with Jordan Peele’s Monkey Paw Productions, and that news has us even more excited for this year’s Nanny. Jusu’s acclaimed horror is about Senegalese Immigrant nanny Aisha (Titans‘ Anna Diop) who begins seeing some terrifying things while caring for the child of a wealthy New York City family. The film won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance—the first horror feature to ever do so—and has earned rave reviews in its limited theatrical run, so we’ll be eager to stream at home… where we can watch with the lights on!

More New Streaming Options:

Capote, 2005 (Dec. 1): Philip Seymour Hoffman took home the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of openly gay author Truman Capote in this riveting biopic.

Philip Seymour Hoffman took home the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of openly gay author Truman Capote in this riveting biopic. Muppets From Space, 1999 (Dec. 1): We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: The Muppets are queer icons!

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: The Muppets are queer icons! Ordinary People, 1980 (Dec. 1): A young Timothy Hutton stars as a (possibly closeted) teen in this family drama, which also happens to be Robert Redford’s directorial debut.

A young Timothy Hutton stars as a (possibly closeted) teen in this family drama, which also happens to be Robert Redford’s directorial debut. Thelma & Louise, 1991 (Dec. 1): Between Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon’s chemistry, and that scene with a shirtless Brad Pitt, this film’s been formative for many a baby gay.

Between Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon’s chemistry, and that scene with a shirtless Brad Pitt, this film’s been formative for many a baby gay. The Peripheral, Final Episode *Original Series* (Dec. 2): This mind-bending sci-fi epic wraps up its season, featuring trans icon Alexandra Billings as a badass (and stylish) inspector.

This mind-bending sci-fi epic wraps up its season, featuring trans icon Alexandra Billings as a badass (and stylish) inspector. Something From Tiffany’s *Original Movie* (Dec. 9): We love a rom-com—even a straight one—and this holiday-themed charmer has the good sense to feature queer star Jonica T. Gibbs in a supporting role.

We love a rom-com—even a straight one—and this holiday-themed charmer has the good sense to feature queer star Jonica T. Gibbs in a supporting role. Trial & Error, Seasons 1 & 2 (Dec. 30): We can’t think of a better way to end the year than by watching this criminally underappreciated NBC sitcom, which has an amazing turn from Kristin Chenoweth in season two.

All that’s gay on the way to HBO Max in December 2022

The spotlight: Sort Of, Season 2 (December 1)

In 2021, Canadian series Sort Of dropped on HBO Max and totally took us by surprise, so we’ve been eagerly anticipating more episodes ever since. Co-created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, this charmer of a comedy stars Baig as Sabi, a nonbinary Millennial who has to contend with the demanding family they nanny for, their other job at a trendy café, and their large Pakistani family, whose culture and traditions are sometimes at odds with Sabi’s identity. In other words, things are “sort of” complicated. Still, Sort Of makes plenty of space for queer joy, with an irresistible cast you’ll want to keep hanging out with long after the credits roll. We can’t wait to see this under-appreciated gem shine even brighter in season two.

More New Streaming Options:

Gossip Girl, Season 2 *Original Series* (Dec. 1): Return to the hallowed halls of Constance Billard, where gossip is queen, in this very queer update/sequel to The CW drama.

Return to the hallowed halls of Constance Billard, where gossip is queen, in this very queer update/sequel to The CW drama. Hellraiser Sequels (Dec. 1): The latest iteration of this demonic franchise hit Hulu earlier this year, so now you can catch up all of the freaky, fetish-friendly frights in six of the films that came before it.

The latest iteration of this demonic franchise hit Hulu earlier this year, so now you can catch up all of the freaky, fetish-friendly frights in six of the films that came before it. Hook, 1991 (Dec. 1): Steven Spielberg’s riff on Neverland got Peter Panned, but there’s major queer appeal thanks to a preening Captain Hook, Julie Roberts’ pixie cut-sporting Tinker Bell, and a sly cameo from Glenn Close in drag.

Steven Spielberg’s riff on Neverland got Peter Panned, but there’s major queer appeal thanks to a preening Captain Hook, Julie Roberts’ pixie cut-sporting Tinker Bell, and a sly cameo from Glenn Close in drag. His Dark Materials, Season 3 *Original Series* (Dec. 5): HBO’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s (famously atheist) fantasy series has always played host to a number of unforgettable queer characters.

HBO’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s (famously atheist) fantasy series has always played host to a number of unforgettable queer characters. Doom Patrol, Season 4 *Original Series* (Dec. 8): This truly wacky superhero saga is back, featuring Matt Bomer‘s Negative Man—in the flesh—and drag queens. What more could you possibly need?

This truly wacky superhero saga is back, featuring Matt Bomer‘s Negative Man—in the flesh—and drag queens. What more could you possibly need? Trixie Motel (Dec. 14): The first season of drag superstar Trixie Mattel’s very gay renovation series makes the move from Discovery+ to HBO Max—let’s hope that means a new season is in the works!

The first season of drag superstar Trixie Mattel’s very gay renovation series makes the move from Discovery+ to HBO Max—let’s hope that means a new season is in the works! Lizzo: Live In Concert *Special Presentation* (Dec. 31): Ring in the New Year with “Everybody’s Gay” pop star Lizzo and her Special tour, featuring guest appearances from Cardi B, SZA, and Missy Elliott.

The best and queerest on Hulu this December 2022

The spotlight: The Real World, Season 3 (December 1)

MTV’s landmark reality series was already breaking new ground by the time it aired its third season in 1994, but San Francisco may go down in history as the most important run of the show ever. That’s due, of course, to house guest Pedro Zamora, who was one of the first gay men living with AIDS to ever appear in mainstream media. Even in the early days of “reality television,” Zamora understood the power of his platform, and dedicated himself to educating the masses on the realities of living with the disease. Tragically, he passed on November 11, 1994—just days after San Francisco‘s final episode aired. It’s a unique gift to be able to revisit the entire season on Hulu, and appreciate the life of a man who never stopped fighting to change hearts and minds.

More New Streaming Options:

Darby And The Dead *Original Movie* (Dec. 2): Trailblazing trans director Silas Howard helms this irreverent teen comedy about a girl who can communicate with ghosts.

Trailblazing trans director Silas Howard helms this irreverent teen comedy about a girl who can communicate with ghosts. Kindred *Original Series* (Dec. 13): The great Octavia Butler’s celebrated, genre-bending novel comes to Hulu by way of FX.

The great Octavia Butler’s celebrated, genre-bending novel comes to Hulu by way of FX. Freddie Mercury: Special (Dec. 15): We’ll be honest: We’re not exactly sure what this is, but there’s a chance it could be the documentary about the star-studded tribute concert for the famed Queen frontman. And if so? We will be watching!

We’ll be honest: We’re not exactly sure what this is, but there’s a chance it could be the documentary about the star-studded tribute concert for the famed Queen frontman. And if so? We will be watching! Fear The Walking Dead, Season 7 (Dec. 20): The original Walking Dead may have ended, but this spin-off series zombie-shuffles onward, featuring Queerty favorite Colman Domingo.

The original Walking Dead may have ended, but this spin-off series zombie-shuffles onward, featuring Queerty favorite Colman Domingo. Blade Runner, 1982 (Dec. 26): Ridley Scott’s seminal sci-fi epic is one of those films that’s had many a queer and trans reading over the years, so perhaps it’s time for a re-watch!

Ridley Scott’s seminal sci-fi epic is one of those films that’s had many a queer and trans reading over the years, so perhaps it’s time for a re-watch! New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022 Livestream (Dec. 31): Massive crowds gathering in frigid NYC to watching a shining orb fall slowly to the ground? Baby, that’s camp!

Massive crowds gathering in frigid NYC to watching a shining orb fall slowly to the ground? Baby, that’s camp! Welcome To Chippendales, New Episodes *Original Series* (Tuesdays): Murray Bartlett and his short-shorts are just two reasons to watch this flashy true-crime drama about the rise of the famed male burlesque troupe.

And one more streaming title you won’t want to miss

Bros on Peacock (December 2)

Forget the narratives around its history-making bona fides, or the boundless theories as to why so few people turned up to theaters to actually see it: Bros is a genuinely sweet and funny rom-com, with a killer cast to boot! And, now that it will be readily available to stream at home via Peacock, you can watch it on your own terms and truly enjoy for the great time that it is. Billy Eichner makes for a compelling—and complicated—romantic lead, and Luke Macfarlane gives a star-making turn as his foil, as they navigate the ups and downs of dating in our modern gay world. Throw in hilarious LGBTQ+ talent like Ts Madison, Guy Branum, Bowen Yang, and Harvey Fierstein (to name a few), and you’ve got yourself one heck of a movie night!

