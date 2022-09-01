The queerest things coming to streaming in September 2022

Believe it or not, September is here! And while fall is typically seen as a time for change, there’s one thing that remains the same: There is so much streaming content out there.

As is Queerty tradition, we’ve put together a guide to the best of the queer and queer-adjacent series, films, and more coming to streaming this month to help you stay on top of it all. Whether you use Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, or Hulu (or some combo of the four), we have your can’t-miss recommendations for each—and beyond. So gets those watch lists ready; it’s going to be a very gay September.

What’s new and gay on Netflix in September 2022

The spotlight: Do Revenge (September 16)

“Do Revenge” might not follow the proper rules of grammar, but it’s hard to care when things look this fun and this gay (See also: Ariana Grande’s discography). Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes and Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke team up as a pair of students who agree to help one another take down their bullies, and things only get more deliciously diabolical from there. With a candy-colored aesthetic and acid-tongued teens, there’s more than little Heathers in Do Revenge‘s DNA, and it looks like filmmaker Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has taken that chainsaw baton and ran with it, to delightful effect.

Even More New Streaming Options:

A Cinderella Story, 2004 (Sep. 1): Jennifer Coolidge as an iconic and quotable wicked stepmother—what more could a gay want?

Jennifer Coolidge as an iconic and quotable wicked stepmother—what more could a gay want? Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002 (Sep. 1): Beyoncé as an iconic and quotable FBI agent in disguise as a disco-era chanteuse—what more could a gay want?

Beyoncé as an iconic and quotable FBI agent in disguise as a disco-era chanteuse—what more could a gay want? The Imperfects *Original Series* (Sep. 8): This sci-fi “coming-of-rage” story centers on three young queer people who begin turning into monsters after an experimental procedure.

This sci-fi “coming-of-rage” story centers on three young queer people who begin turning into monsters after an experimental procedure. Cobra Kai , Season 5 *Original Series* (Sep. 9): Seasons in, this Karate Kid spin-off is more charming than it has any right to be. Plus, it makes space for LGBTQ characters, which we love.

, Seasons in, this Karate Kid spin-off is more charming than it has any right to be. Plus, it makes space for LGBTQ characters, which we love. End Of The Road , *Original Film* (Sep. 9): The legendary Queen Latifah takes the wheel in this road-trip movie that starts off looking like a family comedy before becoming a tense thriller.

The legendary Queen Latifah takes the wheel in this road-trip movie that starts off looking like a family comedy before becoming a tense thriller. Colette, 2018 (September 13): If we had a nickel for every time Keira Knightley did a period piece… But this one’s the queerest of them all!

If we had a nickel for every time Keira Knightley did a period piece… But this one’s the queerest of them all! Heartbreak High , *Original Series* (Sep. 14): With a wild wit, this Aussie teen dramedy lies somewhere between Sex Education and Euphoria.

With a wild wit, this Aussie teen dramedy lies somewhere between Sex Education and Euphoria. The Dreamlife Of Georgie Stone , *Original Film* (September 22): A documentary short about trans activist and actress Georgie Stone, spanning 17 years of her remarkable life.

, *Original Film* (September 22): A documentary short about trans activist and actress Georgie Stone, spanning 17 years of her remarkable life. Blonde, *Original Film*(Sep. 28): Katherine McPhee, who? Ana de Armas is the bombshell in this long-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic.

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ offerings in September 2022

The spotlight: Firebird (September 16)

Based on a true story, Firebird is a sweeping gay romance set where you’d least expect to find one: On a Soviet Air Force base in Estonia during the Cold War. Tom Prior (Kingsman: The Secret Service) co-writes and stars as Sergey, a young cadet, who falls for charming pilot Roman (Oleg Zagorodnii). The two can hardly keep their hands off one another, but how long can their secret affair last under the strict watch of the KGB? After playing to raves on the LGBTQ film festival circuit, Firebird hit U.S. theaters earlier this year, and now finds its streaming home on Prime Video.

Even More New Streaming Options:

The Descent, 2006 (Sep. 1): Six women go spelunking in a cave and—no, this isn’t a metaphor, it’s one of the most horrifying films ever.

Six women go spelunking in a cave and—no, this isn’t a metaphor, it’s one of the most horrifying films ever. Legally Blonde, 2001 (Sep. 1): Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods is simply the template. And this court will hear no further objections.

Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods is simply the template. And this court will hear no further objections. My Beautiful Launderette, 1985 (Sep. 1): A handsome young Daniel Day-Lewis stars in this early gay romance that tackles race, class, and so much more.

A handsome young Daniel Day-Lewis stars in this early gay romance that tackles race, class, and so much more. The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power *Original Series* (Sep. 2): Allegedly this trip to Middle Earth features LGBTQ characters. We’re hoping for more than just orc-on-orc action.

Allegedly this trip to Middle Earth features LGBTQ characters. We’re hoping for more than just orc-on-orc action. Aline , 2022 (Sep. 9): The fact that this Celine Dion biopic can’t use her name but it can use her music is just part of what makes it a future camp classic.

The fact that this Celine Dion biopic can’t use her name but it can use her music is just part of what makes it a future camp classic. Goodnight, Mommy *Original Film* (Sep 16): Naomi Watts and the twins from Big Little Lies star in this remake of an Austrian shock-fest.

Naomi Watts and the twins from Big Little Lies star in this remake of an Austrian shock-fest. Heatwave , 2022 (Sep 19): Kat Graham stars in this pulpy drama that probably leans too hard into the “chaotic bisexual” trope, but it does look like trashy fun.

Kat Graham stars in this pulpy drama that probably leans too hard into the “chaotic bisexual” trope, but it does look like trashy fun. Prisma *U.S. Debut* (Sep. 21): A group of modern teens navigate gender fluidity in a a scenic, seaside Italian city.

A group of modern teens navigate gender fluidity in a a scenic, seaside Italian city. My Best Friend’s Exorcism *Original Film* (Sep. 30): ’80s pop nostalgia and satanic panic come to a head in this horror-comedy based on Grady Hendrix’s acclaimed novel.

All that’s gay on the way to HBO Max in September 2022

The spotlight: Los Espookys, Season 2 (September 16)

There’s nothing else quite like Los Espookys, HBO’s idiosyncratic horror-comedy, which returns for a second season after a prolonged, pandemic-induced production delay. Thankfully, the show hasn’t missed a beat, welcoming us back into the lives of of four friends whose small business finds them creating makeshift frights for clients on-demand, like scaring kids into doing their homework or haunting a sitcom set so the network will cancel it. But no simple synopsis can do justice to this weird, wonderful, and very queer show from Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen.

Even More New Streaming Options:

The best and queerest on Hulu this September 2022

The Come Up (September 14)

New York’s hottest new neighborhood is Dimes Square, which is either the epicenter of culture or the death of it, depending on who you ask. The scene is the backdrop for Freeform’s new reality series, The Come Up, which follows a sextet of beautiful, young creative types and they chase their dreams and try to make it big in the city. The cast includes a gay Brazilian actor-slash-model, a trans party promoter, and a hot-shot fashion designer making garments for the Met Gala—just to name a few—representing Gen Z’s breadth of talent and ambition.

Even More New Streaming Options:

What else is new to the queer streaming world for September 2022

The Good Fight, Season Six on Paramount+ (September 8)

Oh, Christine Baranski, you’ve given us so much. Ever since stealing scenes on CBS’s The Good Wife, her brassy lawyer Diane Lockhart has been headlining this tart and topical legal dramedy spin-off with aplomb, but her story comes to an end in The Good Fight‘s apocalyptic sixth and final season. As ever, she’s surrounded by an aces cast, including Sarah Steele, Charmaine Bingwa, John Slattery, Andre Braugher, and Broadway legend Audra McDonald—plus some exciting guest roles from Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston.

Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney Plus (September 30)

For so many gays, Hocus Pocus is spooky season. Yes, this millennial favorite put a spell on us back in 1993, with its trio of bewitching performances and its giddy blend of the magical and the macabre. Perhaps that’s why fans have been calling for a sequel for what feels like centuries. Well, now they’re getting their wish as Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all return to play the Sanderson Sisters, back to haunt and delight us with their witchy ways. And this time, they’re bringing drag queens!