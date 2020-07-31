Queerty Query: Who should Biden pick to be by his side in the most important election of a lifetime?

With Joe Biden expected to name a Vice Presidential running mate any day now, speculation has reached its peak. California Rep. Karen Bass, the 66-year-old char of the Congressional Black Caucus, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, Barack Obama‘s former national security adviser have emerged as the likeliest choices. Several other names have been discussed, from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
We want to know what you think…
A. Who would you like to see run with Biden against Trump?
B. Who do you think Biden will ultimately choose as his running mate?
Sound off below…
17 Comments
Cam
I like a lot of the women on the list and think any of them would make a good VP. But frankly Biden could pick anybody to be his Vice President and he still has my vote vs. Trump.
frapachino
A straight white male! So we can watch the Marxists heads explode!
innocentgay
Do you believe yourself to be clever in some way? Because you sound like a 14 year old edgelord.
Cam
Awwww, the right wing troll is enraged that a white guy may not have all the spots on the ticket.
Sweetie, yours is the only head exploding here.
Roger Doremus
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas. Intelligent, articulate, passionate and committed to justice and equality.
ChrisDC
Sheila Jackson Lee? You have got to me f***ing kidding me. She may be one of the most venal Members of Congress ever to serve there. Look at the turnover on her staff — that happens for a reason. One thing she’s good at? Finding a camera and jumping in front of it. The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation had to force her to resign as Chair of their Board just last year, after she fired a female aide for reporting a sexual assault. The National Alliance to End Sexual Violence refuses to work with her. It may come through in different ways, but she’s really not all that different from Donald Trump. So. No, thanks.
Jussie_Racist_Clown
He made a mistake by promising to pick a woman. We now pick our representatives based oh what kind of genitals they have? How stupid. (I’d pick dick myself). But, that aside he needs someone who will be able to become the actual President. Within a year his wife Jill will admit that Joe’s mental status is not as good as it should be and he will step down. (Joe was gonna do that himself, but yeah, he forgot, so Jill will do it). Susan Rice is too corrupt, Kamala was never high enough up the food chain so it’s not going to be her and the others have no name recognition. I say pick a guy. Pick Barack.
Cam
Oh, so your other screename got dinged so now you’re onto this one?
We get it, right wing trolls hate women, and keep trying to pretend Trump isn’t mentally unstable by attacking anybody else around them.
You give yourselves away because you KEEP trying to attack Biden with everything you’re terrified people will say about Trump.
Awwwwww
Kangol2
@Jussiefan4ever, Barack Obama cannot succeed Biden as president. So it has to be someone else. Cf. the US Constitution.
Also, Susan Rice is many things but “corrupt” isn’t one of them. But any corruption she might even be accused of pales into comparison to the triple-dealing, thieving, greedy, bill skipping, deficit-and-debt exploding monsters in the White House right now.
We also could use a woman as President for a change. Don the Covidiot Con is so inept and destructive he’s given all male leaders a bad name!
trsxyz
Someone that people can envision stepping into the role of president given Biden’s age. (I don’t think it was such a smart idea limiting his choice to a black female. Many other qualified candidates are now off limits.) But he’s got my vote regardless.
Kangol2
Any of the potential nominees who could take over if anything happened to Grandpa Joe: Elizabeth Warren (second most progressive), Kamala Harris (former California AG with Senate experience), Susan Rice (super-smart, federal leadership experience, though she’s to the right of my politics), Tammy Duckworth (military vet with Senate experience), Michelle Lujan Grisham (governor, former Congresswoman, holder of statewide offices), Karen Bass (most progressive, longtime Congresswoman).
Or someone who fits some combo of these experiences. Any of them, and really any sentient Democrat, would do a better job than traitor Don the Covidiot Con and his evangelical shadow Pence.
ChrisDC
I can’t think of anyone on the list who I’d have any heartburn over. Of the people under consideration, the two I know best are Karen Bass and Tammy Duckworth, and they’re beyond great — substantive legislators who know how to get things done, are great at bringing people together, but can handle themselves in a fight if they have to. There are others I could say that of; it’s just that I can personally attest to it in those two cases. The only person on the list being discussed I’d have a question about is Elizabeth Warren. Not that she’d make a bad Vice President or President — but I think she may be a bit far to the left for this election cycle, and, equally important, she may be one of the best Senators in history. It would be a shame to lose her there.
moretruth
He’s basically forced to choose a black female, although he could get away with Warren in order to please the leftists. Kamala is the best choice. She could be president and would be a great choice. Stacey Adams’ desperate campaign to be Vice President really threw things out of whack. Regardless of who he chooses, this time the focus should be on pragmatic, lasting change that sticks (judge selections, etc) versus divisive babble. Because we know the pendulum swings and the backlash from the right will be worse in 2024 than it was in 2016 if the change is too polarizing. We truly need to unify the nation….at least a little bit.
funpitt412
The Clintons will make sure Biden gets Covid 19 and dies before the election.
bowlingbutch
Hillary. Then when Biden dies in office she can be the first female president as she should have been. She’s still the smartest of all the mentioned choices
ClosetProfessor
My first choice is Tammy Duckworth, and my second choice is Susan Rice. However, I do not think he will pick either. I think he should pick Tammy Duckworth. She is a veteran and lost her legs defending this country. I think she can hold her own against Republicans, and they will never be able to call her unpatriotic and get away with it. She is, above all, intelligent, has shown she can get things done in Congress, is not as partisan as many of the choices, and would make a strong VP. I think Susan Rice would simply be a safe choice, and she has the diplomatic and security credentials to make her a good choice. With that being said, I believe he is likely to pick Kamala Harris. My problem with Harris is not that she is not qualified, but I do think her record as a district attorney and as California Attorney General is going to be a problem. She did some good, but she is not above criticism and with the current climate regarding law enforcement, I just feel she might be a problem. Quite honestly though, it it doesn’t matter who he picks, I will vote for Biden regardless. We have to get the current crybaby, monster out of the White House. Besides, speculation has never proven effective in who a presidential candidate will pick as VP. Whoever it is, I think it will surprise most of us.
jhmotjr
Although Biden can restore where we were before Trump destroyed everything, he’s still a centrist (or conservative) Democrat; he’s not progressive enough in his policies to really overhaul what’s not been working well for the American people before Trump ever came on the scene. Regardless, I’ll still vote for Biden in November, because he’s now the nominee, and we must remove Trump from destroying this country further. Elizabeth Warren has the needed progressive policies (just like Sanders), plus the actual practical know-how plans to make it happen. It’s a real pity she didn’t win the nomination, but the public has spoken, and they’ve more-or-less voted en-masse that they only want things back to the way they were before Trump took office, not better than. Perhaps if she’s the Vice-President, she can place a few of her good suggestions in Biden’s ear, and he’ll listen.