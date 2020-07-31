Queerty Query: Who should Biden pick to be by his side in the most important election of a lifetime?

With Joe Biden expected to name a Vice Presidential running mate any day now, speculation has reached its peak. California Rep. Karen Bass, the 66-year-old char of the Congressional Black Caucus, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, Barack Obama‘s former national security adviser have emerged as the likeliest choices. Several other names have been discussed, from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

