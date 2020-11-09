Queerty Query: Are we OK with Dave Chappell’s SNL AIDS joke?

Watching @nbcsnl yesterday I couldn’t believe I was seeing someone make an AIDS joke in 2020.

I didn’t tweet immediately as I wasn’t sure quite how to express my reaction.

32m dead, 38m of us living with HIV today.

This is NOT ok @DaveChappelle / @nbc.pic.twitter.com/C5O4VhB8GO

— Tom trying to stay PositiveLad (@PositiveLad) November 9, 2020