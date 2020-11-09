Queerty Query: Are we OK with Dave Chappell’s SNL AIDS joke?

Dave Chappelle brought up AIDS during his SNL monologue over the weekend, and people were understandably divided.
Many did not see the humor:
AIDS jokes.
Not funny in the 1980s.
Not funny now. pic.twitter.com/7T0g8hu4jA
— Matthew Hodson (@Matthew_Hodson) November 9, 2020
nice to see that AIDS is deemed relevant in the current moment in the context of a (terrible) joke pic.twitter.com/8EIbjqIZog
— Jack King (@jackarking) November 8, 2020
Sorry… Did this 'joke' just air in 2020? @nbcsnl @nbc @DaveChappelle pic.twitter.com/r4PK8bLE9t
— Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) November 9, 2020
Cool, it’s 2020, and “jokes” about Freddie Mercury contracting AIDS are funny again; a joke made with the unspoken presumption that he was a man having a lot of sex with men, so of course he got AIDS. Yep, hilarious, Dave Chappelle and #SNL. Thanks for that.
— Tim Teeman (@TimTeeman) November 8, 2020
Watching @nbcsnl yesterday I couldn’t believe I was seeing someone make an AIDS joke in 2020.
I didn’t tweet immediately as I wasn’t sure quite how to express my reaction.
32m dead, 38m of us living with HIV today.
This is NOT ok @DaveChappelle / @nbc.pic.twitter.com/C5O4VhB8GO
— Tom trying to stay PositiveLad (@PositiveLad) November 9, 2020
and with one Dave Chappelle Freddy Mercury AIDS "joke" all of my optimism fades away.
— (((Kenny Mellman))) (@kennymellman) November 8, 2020
Here's the full monologue: