LGBTQ History: Coopers Donuts 1959 Los Angeles

October 13, 2020
10 years before Stonewall, LGBTQ patrons stood up at Coopers Donuts. Learn more in Dr. Eric Cervini's One Minute LGBTQ History lesson.

