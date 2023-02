Henry Jimenez Kerbox is challenging toxic “machismo” culture one TikTok at a time

Mexican-American TikTok star/Queerties nominee Henry Jimenez Kerbox sits down with Queerty's Johnny Lopez ahead of the 2023 Queerties Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. He had a lot to talk about, including his Queerties nomination, his love of fashion, and how moving to L.A. helped liberate him both personally and professionally.



Edited by Geraghty Creative