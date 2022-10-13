Mark Indelicato on his favorite 'Ugly Betty' memories and 'Secret Celebrity Drag Race'

October 13, 2022
Years before he was shablaming all over the 'Secret Celebrity Drag Race' stage as Thirsty Von Trapp, Mark Indelicato was known to the world as 'Ugly Betty's' Justin Suarez.

In a special mini-'Ugly Betty' reunion, Queerty brings together Indelicato with our social media manager, Jake Thompson, who once worked on the set of the ABC dramedy all those years ago.

Together again, the pair reminisced on their favorite on-set memories, the show's legacy of LGBTQ and Latinx (and Vanessa Williams!) representation, and the very special role Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" has played in Indelicato's career.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Indelicato shares how his longtime 'Drag Race' fandom made him a lip-sync assassin, and reveals which drag queen begged him for an extra special guest role on 'Hacks.'

Video edited by Terence Krey.

New on Queerty TV

The Old Gays reveal their earliest crushes
8:26
The Old Gays reveal their earliest crushes
From Broadway dreams to a career of advocacy, Dr. Tyler TerMeer puts HIV/AIDS policy center stage
5:34
From Broadway dreams to a career of advocacy, Dr. Tyler TerMeer puts HIV/AIDS policy center stage
Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane on the 'Bros' scene they were most nervous about
4:12
Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane on the 'Bros' scene they were most nervous about
Queerty LOL: Out Comedian Gus Constantellis Thought His Dad Was Gay After a Family Bahamas Vacation
12:15
Queerty LOL: Out Comedian Gus Constantellis Thought His Dad Was Gay After a Family Bahamas Vacation
Queerty LOL: Comedian Kari Burt's Childhood Harry Potter Playdates Were Not All Magic
10:54
Queerty LOL: Comedian Kari Burt's Childhood Harry Potter Playdates Were Not All Magic