Jonathan Bennett & Jaymes Vaughn share wedding plans, the secret to love & their new, queer venture

Jonathan Bennett & Jaymes Vaughn have stolen our hearts...by stealing each other's.



Bennet, of course, rose to fame as the heartthrob Aaron in the cult comedy 'Mean Girls' opposite Lindsay Lohan. Since then, he's enjoyed career success as the host of the food network series 'Cake Wars' and appearing in a series of Hallmark telefilms, including 'The Christmas House,' the network's first-ever Christmas movie with leading gay characters.



Vaughn earned fame as a contestant on 'The Amazing Race,' and later, 'Celebrity Page.' The pair first met during an interview segment for Bennett's film 'Halloween Wars.' The two felt an instant connection and went public with their relationship in 2017. In November 2020, they announced their engagement on Instagram.



Now the pair grace the cover of the wedding magazine 'The Knot,' on newsstands April 26. In an extended interview they also share the details of their relationship, their plans for the wedding, and how they intend to make sure LGBTQ people have access to safe spaces while traveling.



We caught up with the happy couple to discuss the secret to a healthy relationship, being a gay couple in the public eye, and the need for traditions and safe spaces for same-sex nuptials. The Summer 2021 issue of 'The Knot' lands on newsstands April 26.



Video Editor: David Beerman

Photo credit: Easton Schirra