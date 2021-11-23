RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Kim Chi’s Everyday Make Up Tutorial

November 23, 2021
“I’ve always been an artist my entire life, and makeup is just another artistic medium, the only difference is I wash my makeup away at the end of the night.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 star Kim Chi shows us how they achieve their natural everyday look. Using America’s best-selling foundation Maybelline Fit Me, it won’t clog pores, comes in 40 different shades, and controls shine up to 12 hours. This is “It Me” presented by Fit Me.

