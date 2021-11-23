RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Kim Chi’s Everyday Make Up Tutorial

“I’ve always been an artist my entire life, and makeup is just another artistic medium, the only difference is I wash my makeup away at the end of the night.”



RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 star Kim Chi shows us how they achieve their natural everyday look. Using America’s best-selling foundation Maybelline Fit Me, it won’t clog pores, comes in 40 different shades, and controls shine up to 12 hours. This is “It Me” presented by Fit Me.