Peppermint, Jan, Dylan Mulvaney, & Nick Laughlin in ORAQUICK: The Musical

What's the tea? What's the sitch? Do you know about ORAQUICK: The Musical?



Starring:

Dylan Mulvaney

Jan Sport

Peppermint

Boy Radio

Max Chernin

Nick Laughlin

Alysha Deslorieux



Featuring:

Tyler Johnson Campion

Jeff Sousa

Mikayla Renfrow

Alec Cohen

Beaujangless

Connor Johnston

Brennyn Lark



Director - Nick Laughlin

Costumes/Styling - Nick Laughlin

Choreography - Nick Laughlin

Assistant Choreography - Pierce Cassedy

Original Song Written By: SIXFOOT5 & Nick Laughlin

Executive Producers: Scott Gatz, John Halbach

Producers: Brian Blum & Nick Laughlin

DP Mark Simakovsky

Assistant Camera: Ryan Christopher Lee

PA: Kyle Goold

Gaffer: Ronnie Bhardwaj

Key Grip: Chasen Allen

Best Boy Grip: Jorge Urbaez

Talent PA: Connor Johnston