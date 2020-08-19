Ending LGBTQ+ Violence With Eliel Cruz

From Eric Cervini- "Have you heard about the epidemic plaguing the LGBTQ+ community in America? And no, I’m not talking about HIV/AIDS or COVID-19; I’m talking about violence faced by Black trans women.



A few days ago, I sat down with Eliel Cruz (@theelielcruz), Director of Communications for New York City Anti-Violence Project (@antiviolence), to talk about his life, activism, and how we can use our resources to fight for the most threatened members of our community.



Don't forget to support Eliel and @antiviolence by donating to AVP!"



ABOUT DR. ERIC CERVINI: He is an award-winning historian of LGBTQ+ politics and culture. He graduated summa cum laude from Harvard College and received his Ph.D. in history from the University of Cambridge, where he was a Gates Scholar.



As an authority on 1960s gay activism, Cervini serves on the Board of Directors of the Harvard Gender and Sexuality Caucus and on the Board of Advisors of the Mattachine Society of Washington, D.C., a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of gay American history. His award-winning digital exhibitions have been featured in Harvard’s Rudenstine Gallery, and he has presented his research to audiences across America and the United Kingdom.



He lives in Los Angeles with his two plants, Coco Montrese and Fig O’Hara.



To learn more visit:

www.ericcervini.com/

www.instagram.com/ericcervini/

www.twitter.com/ericcervini