Real life husbands Ben Lewis And Blake Lee on finding queer romance at Christmas in 'The Christmas Setup'

Go figure: real life husbands Ben Lewis and Blake Lee have magnetic chemistry together.



Lewis, the Canadian born actor known for his roles on 'Arrow' and 'Degrassi: The Next Generation,' met Lee at the premiere for the film 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.' Lee has a thriving career of his own, with roles on 'Parks and Recreation,' 'Mixology,' and 'Fam.'



Now the pair team for their first co-starring roles together in 'The Christmas Setup' opposite Ellen Wong and Fran Drescher. The movie marks the very first queer-themed holiday film from the Lifetime network.



The ever-adorable Lee and Lewis granted us time to chat about their first acting job as a couple, bringing queer diversity to Christmas, working professionally as out gay actors and the possibility of a 'Christmas Setup' sequel. 'The Christmas Setup' airs on Lifetime December 12.