Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan share their secret to happy coupledom

On a very special Valentine's Day episode of FOX's 'Fantasy Island' reboot, Jonathan Bennett plays one half of a seemingly picture-perfect gay couple. But as the pair soon realizes, they'll need to learn a very important lesson before they can live out their happily ever after.



Back on the mainland, Bennett's living out his fantasy in real time, and is about to celebrate one year of marriage to Jaymes Vaughan, the TV host and current star of 'The Real Friends Of WeHo.'



Their secret to happy coupledom? Well, that's a question Bennett can't answer alone.



Featuring an extended cameo from Vaughan himself, Bennett enthusiastically shares with Queerty the crucial lessons they've both learned after years together. Because when you're as busy as these two are, there's nothing more important than checking in.



Elsewhere in our exclusive conversation, Bennett shares why he's especially excited about his "very gay" episode of 'Fantasy Island,' and why he thinks so many gays fall victim to a little something known as "imposter syndrome."



Video edited by Terence Krey.