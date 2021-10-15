We walk on the wild side with Todd Haynes, director of 'The Velvet Underground'

Bow in the presence of greatness: Todd Haynes has entered the room.



With a career spanning almost four decades, Haynes has earned the rank of auteur directing classics of queer cinema including 'Far From Heaven,' 'Velvet Goldmine,' 'Carol,' 'Dark Waters,' 'Safe' and 'I’m Not There.' His brand of uncompromising, personal films also helped launch the careers of such stars as Ewan McGregor, Julianne Moore, Toni Collette, Eddie Izzard, Christian Bale, Viola Davis, Ben Whishaw, Heath Ledger, and Jonathan Rhys-Meyers.



Now Haynes dips his toes into documentary filmmaking with 'The Velvet Underground,' a non-fiction biopic of sorts of the counterculture rock band. The film debuts in select theatres an on AppleTV+ October 15.



Told through a combination of archival recordings, new interviews and performance footage, the movie tracks the rise and fall of the seminal group led by queer rocker Lou Reed. From 1964-1973, the group broke new ground with its experimental sound and graphic lyrics, offering a counterpoint to the peace and love pop music of the day. The minds behind The Velvet Underground knew flower power wouldn't save the world...but action born of anger could.



We sat down with Haynes to talk about his connection to the music, his radical visual aesthetics in the film, and the lasting influence of the band.



