Pop star Fedro on Ninel Conde and Revry’s hit new international drag competition series "Drag Latina"

Pop star Fedro sits down with Jamie Valentino to talk about LGBTQ streaming platform Revry’s hit new international drag competition series, "Drag Latina" for Queerty's first-ever Spanish language video interview.



In season one, the "Drag Latina" queens are Afrika Mendiola, Anika Leclere, Amalara Sofia, Chichi Fuera, Leyla Edwards, Mariah Spanic, Sunel Molina, Valeria Sparx, Venus Carangi, and Vicky Chavarria.



The first and second episodes, which include English subtitles, premiered on October 16, 2022 across the world on all Revry channels, with new episodes airing each Sunday until the highly anticipated season finale on November 20, 2022.



Hear what Fedro has to say and catch "Drag Latina" on all Revry channels, including Revry’s LatinX platform.



Video edited by Geraghty Creative.