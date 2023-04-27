Zachary Willmore on college, dating, & documenting his HIV journey on TikTok

TikTok superstar Zachary Willmore is pulling back the curtain on what it means to live with HIV. Since February, the 19-year-old influencer has been documenting his journey with the virus for his 1.8 million followers, from the first days post-diagnosis to recently becoming officially undetectable. Now, he’s opening up to Queerty about going viral for telling his story, getting back into the dating scene, and the choice words he has for his haters.



Video edited by Terence Krey.