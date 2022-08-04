‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ stars talk chaotic queer energy

Sharp, wicked, and a ton of fun, Bodies Bodies Bodies is basically the “smiling purple devil” emoji in movie form. With a cast that include the internet’s boyfriend Lee Pace, former SNL sh*t-stirrer Pete Davidson, and an exciting crop of up-and-coming stars, it feels destined to be one of the most buzzed about movies of the summer season.



The set-up is intriguingly simple: A group of entitled young friends gather at a secluded family mansion for a night of unsupervised partying, but things quickly get out of hand when the body count starts to rise, creating a unique horror-comedy that’s part slasher, part whodunnit, and all biting satire of youth culture.



Things are further complicated by that fact that this social circle is full of—in the cast’s words—messy, chaotic queers. In a conversation with Queerty, stars Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games), Maria Bakalova (the Borat sequel), and Myha’la Herrold (Industry) discuss how queerness informs Bodies Bodies Bodies’ “anything can happen” vibe. And, of course, we had to ask about Lee Pace, giving the three actors the chance to rave about their “exquisite” co-star—and confirm that he does, indeed, smell amazing.