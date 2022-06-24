Queerty Pride50 Red Carpet

Pride is in the air in New York City, and Queerty kicked things off on Friday, June 17th with an unforgettable evening at Current in Chelsea, celebrating this year’s #Pride50 honorees.



The looks did not disappoint, naturally, but the real focus was on the 50 trailblazing honorees. Representing every color of the LGBTQ+ rainbow, these incredible individuals all have one major thing in common: not only have they achieved professional breakthroughs, but they’ve done it the right way.



From 'Fire Island' stars Tomás Matos and Zane Phillips to Honey Davenport, stars shared what pride means to them, what they hope our community's future looks like, and even threw in a little fashion.



Featuring:

Jake Thompson

Max Von Essen

Bennett Chin & Garrett Swann

Michael Maize

Lagoona Bloo

Mx Justin Vivian Bond - Catalyst Award honoree

Mohammed York

Jessica Darrow

Tomás Matos

Nneka Onuorah - Pride50 honoree

John Halbach & Kit Williamson

Scooter LaForge

Abby Stein

Honey Davenport

Alex Berg

Zane Phillips

Thaddeus Coates

Nick Laughlin