Queerty Pride50 Red Carpet
June 24, 2022
Pride is in the air in New York City, and Queerty kicked things off on Friday, June 17th with an unforgettable evening at Current in Chelsea, celebrating this year’s #Pride50 honorees.
The looks did not disappoint, naturally, but the real focus was on the 50 trailblazing honorees. Representing every color of the LGBTQ+ rainbow, these incredible individuals all have one major thing in common: not only have they achieved professional breakthroughs, but they’ve done it the right way.
From 'Fire Island' stars Tomás Matos and Zane Phillips to Honey Davenport, stars shared what pride means to them, what they hope our community's future looks like, and even threw in a little fashion.
Featuring:
Jake Thompson
Max Von Essen
Bennett Chin & Garrett Swann
Michael Maize
Lagoona Bloo
Mx Justin Vivian Bond - Catalyst Award honoree
Mohammed York
Jessica Darrow
Tomás Matos
Nneka Onuorah - Pride50 honoree
John Halbach & Kit Williamson
Scooter LaForge
Abby Stein
Honey Davenport
Alex Berg
Zane Phillips
Thaddeus Coates
Nick Laughlin