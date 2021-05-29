Ryan O'Connell reveals his next big gay project, and his plans for Pride

May 29, 2021
Ryan O'Connell doesn't stop.

The longtime writer in journalism and on sitcoms including 'Will & Grace' shot to fame in 2019 with the premiere of the semiautobiographical series 'Special.' The show followed a man--also named Ryan, also gay, and also dealing with cerebral palsy--as he tries to navigate life, romance, and a writing career.

'Special' wrapped its two-season run earlier in May. We caught up with O'Connell to discuss the end to the show, his plans for pride, and the next oh-so-awesomely-gay series he'll lend his talents to.

'Special' streams on Netflix.
Video Editor: David Beerman.

