Ryan O'Connell reveals his next big gay project, and his plans for Pride

Ryan O'Connell doesn't stop.



The longtime writer in journalism and on sitcoms including 'Will & Grace' shot to fame in 2019 with the premiere of the semiautobiographical series 'Special.' The show followed a man--also named Ryan, also gay, and also dealing with cerebral palsy--as he tries to navigate life, romance, and a writing career.



'Special' wrapped its two-season run earlier in May. We caught up with O'Connell to discuss the end to the show, his plans for pride, and the next oh-so-awesomely-gay series he'll lend his talents to.



'Special' streams on Netflix.

Video Editor: David Beerman.