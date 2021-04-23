Ed Helms & Patti Harrison take comedy--and trans visibility--to a new level in 'Together, Together'

Leave it to the Sundance Film Festival to roll out one of the funniest--and most innovative--comedies of the year.



'Together Together' follows the story of Matt (Ed Helms), a middle-aged, single man who decides to become a dad through surrogacy. To carry his child, he approaches Anna (Patti Harrison), a put-upon single woman just trying to find balance in her life as a 20-something. What begins as a casual business relationship becomes a peculiar love story of sorts, and Matt & Anna come to value one another in the lead-up to the birth of their child. Julio Torres & Tig Notaro also star; the film arrives in theatres and on-demand April 23.



For Helms, the film represents a return to comedy, albeit with a new level of depth. Helms earned a reputation as a comic by starring in the popular 'The Hangover' film series as well as working as a correspondent for 'The Daily Show.' For Harrison, 'Together, Together' signifies something even greater. After appearances in such TV shows as 'Search Party,' 'Broad City' and 'The Tonight Show' the film offers her a chance to prove herself as a leading actor. Moreover, Harrison may be the first openly transgender woman to play a pregnant woman in a film.



We snagged time with Helms & Harrison to discuss the movie, its style of comedy, and the responsibility of a trans performer playing a cis character. 'Together Together' lands in theatres and on-demand April 23.



Video Editor: David Beerman