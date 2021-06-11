'Sublet' hunk Niv Nissim on the allure & romance of gay Tel Aviv

June 11, 2021
Niv Nissim has arrived.

The hunky, Israeli-born actor makes his big-screen debut in the romantic drama 'Sublet,' directed by Etyan Fox. The film casts Nissim as Tomer a hard-partying, gay Israeli who sublets his apartment to Michael (John Benjamin Hickey), a 50-something travel writer visiting Tel Aviv. An unlikely bond develops between the pair as Michael & Tomer begin to explore one another's pain and discover something much deeper.

We snagged time with Nissim just ahead of the 'Sublet' opening. The film lands in theatres June 11.

Video Editor: David Beerman

