Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane on the 'Bros' scene they were most nervous about

The world first met Billy Eichner as he was running around New York City, shouting hilarious, reference-heavy jokes at whoever crossed his path on 'Billy On The Street.'



Eichner's first big studio comedy, 'Bros,' has that same riotous sense of humor, but it also lets us see a softer, more sensitive side of him as a romantic lead. With Hallmark movie pro Luke Macfarlane as his screen partner, they imbue the rom-com with a crackling chemistry that will make you swoon as much as it'll make you laugh.



In conversation with Queerty, the 'Bros' stars discuss how they pushed one another out of their comfort zones and dish on the comedic scenes that challenged them most. Plus, Macfarlane reveals how Eichner stacks up against his former Hallmark co-stars, and the pair tease a new (unfortunately fake) holiday movie we really need to see: "Mistletoe R*m J*b."



'Bros' begins playing in theaters everywhere on September 30.



Video edited by Terence Krey.