'In The Heights' screen couple Stephanie Beatriz & Daphne Rubin-Vega on realizing the American Dream

Just in time for pride...some lovely lady love.



Stephanie Beatriz rose to stardom through television gigs, landing appearances on shows such as 'Southland' and 'The Closer' before landing her breakout role as detective Rosa Diaz on the hit comedy 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine.' She also ranks among the LGBTQ community, having come out as bisexual in 2016.



Rubin-Vega, by contrast, rocketed to celebrity by creating the role of Mimi in the original cast of 'Rent.' She's followed up, mostly on stage, since, with turns in 'The Rocky Horror Show,' 'Anna in the Tropics,' 'The House of Bernarda Alba' and 'Les Misérables.'



Now the pair couple up to star in the new film adaptation of the Broadway musical 'In the Heights.' It opens in theatres June 11.



In the movie, Beatriz and Rubin-Vega play Carla & Daniela, respectively, a lesbian couple that runs a beauty shop in New York's Washington Heights. Since the story meditates on the American Dream, we thought it best to ask the two actresses--both immigrants--about their own experiences. 'In the Heights' opens June 11.



Video Editor: David Beerman