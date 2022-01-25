Did 'Grease' inadvertently cause one of the biggest high school scandals ever?

Some adults pine for the "simple days" of high school. Brandon Lee did more than opine.



Director Jono McLeod selected Lee as the subject of his first feature film, 'My Old School' debuting this year at the Sundance Film Festival.



The semi-scripted documentary--narrated by Alan Cumming--recalls the scandal of Brandon Lee, a popular high school student, with a bizarre secret: he was secretly a 30-year-old man who had actually attended the same high school years before. In 'My Old School,' McLeod interviews Lee, along with his fellow students and school faculty to reconstruct his scandalous years posing as a teen, and his motives for the charade.



We nabbed time with McLeod to discuss the film, his own interactions with Brandon, and the lingering questions of the scandal. 'My Old School' plays the Sundance Film Festival through January 31 and is currently seeking distribution.



Video Editor: David Beerman.

Photo Credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.