Brendan Jordan’s Everyday Makeup Tutorial

“I’m not using makeup to hide. If anything, I am using makeup to express myself!”



Viral star @Brendan Jordan gives a tutorial on how to get the perfect “SNATCHral” look. Using America’s best-selling foundation Maybelline Fit Me, won’t clog pores, comes in 40 different shades, and controls shine up to 12 hours. This is “It Me” presented by Fit Me.



It Me Presented By Fit Me & Queerty