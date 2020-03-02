Kathy Griffin at the #Queerties!

Kathy Griffin has been a longtime ally to our community, supporting the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell and advocating for Marriage Equality long before it was popular. But her fortitude was truly put to the test these last few years when an exercise in free speech made her public enemy number one and landed her on the personal shit list of the president of the United States. And if you’ve seen her new documentary, that is not a list you want to be on (we much prefer the D list). In refusing to stay defeated, she showed us that you can overcome obstacles that may at times feel insurmountable, and thrive. We were honored to have Traci Lords present the Queerty Resiliency Award to Kathy Griffin!