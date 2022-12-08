Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge on the hardest scene to film in ’Spoiler Alert’

'Spoiler Alert' is less of a rom-com and more of a love story.



At least, that's how writer Michael Ausiello describes it. The film, based on his memoir of the same name, tells the story of his years-long relationship with photographer Kit Cowan, which was admittedly a rocky one—even before Kit found out he had terminal cancer.



So, no, 'Spoiler Alert' doesn't have quite the same rosy view of the world as your typical romantic comedy, and it's all the better for it. As the movie versions of Michael and Kit, Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge (respectively) bring a warm humanity to their roles, and share a profound chemistry—the kind that's apparent even in the silences between them.



That unspoken connection says so much in an unforgettable scene late into the movie, in which Michael takes a sickly Kit and his parents on a coastal getaway. With a rare moment alone, the couple gets intimate for the first time in a long while, and 'Spoiler Alert' delivers what is arguably one of the most beautiful, heartbreaking, authentic, and unabashedly gay (there's no other way to put this) handjob scenes ever committed to film.



With 'Spoiler Alert' now playing in theaters everywhere, Queerty spoke to Parsons and Aldridge about what went into filming this deeply personal scene, and how the found strength in one another's performances. As Aldridge puts it, it was about these men "coming together"—in more ways than one—and capturing a uniquely profound moment that sets this story apart from any rom-com you've seen before.



Video edited by Terence Krey.