Nina West reads "bottom-feeder" J.D. Vance for filth, talks new book and Election Day '22

Shortly after she won the hearts of millions on the 11th season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'—where she was deservedly dubbed Miss Congeniality—drag queen Nina West got to work on a children's book.



That very book, 'The You Kind Of Kind,' is available now, bringing Nina's colorful, cheerful world to life. But it arrives at a time when political tensions are high, and certain conservative public figures are trying to paint drag performers as a danger to young audiences.



Still, Nina presses on with a smile—there's always more work to be done, especially with the 2022 midterms fast approaching. It's yet another crucial election, with the fate of LGBTQ freedoms and protections hanging in the balance. And Nina, ever the activist, is working to mobilize her network and get out the vote.



Ahead of the November 8 election day, Queerty sits down for a virtual chat with Nina West to discuss the message she hopes to spread with 'The You Kind Of Kind,' what we can learn from her drag inspiration Divine in these dark times, and why this election "feels like the most important one of our lives."



And, as a proud Ohioan, the queen has some choice words for her fellow author J.D. Vance, the state's Republican Senate candidate... she just has to choose them extra carefully since she's promoting a children's book.



You can learn more about 'The You Kind of You' here: https://linktr.ee/NinaWest



Video edited by Terence Krey.

