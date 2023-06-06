Viral dog groomer Gabriel Feitosa talks pretty poodles, “Padam Padam,” & Pride

Gabriel Feitosa is a dog-grooming sensation. He boasts over 2.1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, where he shows off his pretty poodles, whom he transforms into everything from Pokémon characters to zoo animals.



Now operating his own business out of San Diego, Feitosa fell in love with dog grooming as a child growing up in Brazil.



In this Queerty interview, he talks about his unique backstory, love for art and the best Pride cities for dogs.



Video edited by Terence Krey.